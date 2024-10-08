Is this a mistake? Get a 75-inch Samsung QLED TV for 50% in Prime Day deal

Amazon's big Prime Day Deals event has begun and there's a lot to love across major categories, but best of all are the steep savings you can find on today's top QLED, OLED and Mini-LED TV sales.

Among them is this big deal that won't last long that sees the Samsung 75-inch QN90C QLED TV on sale for just $1,488. That's $1,509 slashed off the asking price, nearly 50% off on one of the best Samsung TVs. It might not be an OLED darling, but the QN90C remains one of last year's top picks and serves as a worthwhile Sunday football companion — especially at 75-inch.

Samsung 75" QN90C 4K QLED TV: was $2,997 now $1,488 @ Amazon Although it's last year's model, the Samsung QN90C is still a worthy pick for both football season and entertainment alike. It offers Dolby Atmos with object tracking sound plus for incredible audio support in tandem with the beloved Samsung Gaming Hub. An anti-glare screen also means you can watch in practically any environment.

Samsung makes some of the very best TVs for gaming, which thus applies to sports as well. What you want to look for in a great TV for sports is ample motion clarity and control to ensure fast moving objects retain some semblance of realism without artifacting and blurring.

With Samsung's Game Hub, you're welcomed to the best cloud gaming services on the market in addition to several of its own gaming titles, including The Six and Battle Arena. Samsung wants to be the TV for gamers after all and there's really no better place to experience it than on a 75-inch TV like the QN90C.

This QLED model offers anti-glare and ultra wide viewing angles so you can experience all the sports and your favorite entertainment from practically anywhere in your living room. There's a ton of Sonos Prime Day deals ongoing but you won't even need a soundbar with the QN90C thanks to its object tracking plus and its 4.2.2 60W speaker system.

Its 120Hz refresh rate also makes it ideal for modern systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, plus it's made all the better thanks to its support of VRR and both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync screen tearing technologies.

Lucky enough to snag a PS5 Pro? This Samsung QN90C QLED TV deal is perfect for you.