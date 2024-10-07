Sonos Prime Day deals just kicked off early — my 9 favorite discounts on speakers, soundbars and more

Sonos isn't known for its cheap audio products or frequent sales, which makes Amazon Prime Day deals all the more exciting for anyone shopping for the best soundbars and best smart speakers.

While it's on sale, we highly recommend picking up the Sonos Arc, it's one of the best picks to upgrade your home entertainment system. But it alone won't bring the best sound, as a full budget Sonos Arc audio system with two Era 100s and a Sonos Sub Mini make for a stellar enhancement to your audio setup.

What makes the Sonos Arc the soundbar to beat? It offers Bluetooth connectivity and Dolby Atmos support. These will bring the best all-around connectivity and sound quality to your entertainment.

We'll keep an eye on these deals to see if they improve as we move into Prime Day, but it's already a great time to shop with some amazing deals to be found on Sonos' own store page and Best Buy, which include full speaker systems and packages wrangling together the best Sonos products. Looking for more options? Check out more Prime Day deals across varied categories including LG OLED TVs, pre-built gaming PCs, smart phones, and more.

Best Sonos audio deals

Sonos Era 100 smart speaker: was $249 now $244 @ Amazon

The Sonos Era 100 is a powerful tool for upgrading your home audio system, giving you surround sound for your Sonos Arc soundbar. If you don't want to go all-in, it's also great as a small smart speaker that can work for your bathroom, kitchen, or the like.

Sonos Ray compact soundbar: was $279 now $237 @ Amazon

Act fast! Compact soundbars are aplenty these days but few bring the audio quality present in Sonos products. The Sonos Ray is a well-rounded piece of audio hardware that doesn't break the bank and it comes at an even steeper discount, but you'll have to hurry as only a few are left in stock at the time of writing.

Sonos Move smart speaker: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Act fast! The Sonos Move is marked as one of the best bluetooth speakers, featuring both WiFi and bluetooth connectivity for well-rounded support on-the-go. It even comes with a circular charger stand, making it easy to keep the party going even when the charge is low, and its 11 hours of continuous play is more than respectable. An IP56 rating also keeps it secured against everything from rain to dust and so much more.

Sonos Roam wireless portable speaker: was $179 now $170 @ Amazon

Get roaming with the Sonos Roam wireless portable speaker and take your music everywhere you go. With 10 hours of battery life and Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity, the Roam is a valuable little speaker for the beach, pool party, and more. While it's not as powerful as the Move, it definitely delivers where it counts with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to boot.

Sonos Era 100 (2 Pack): was $498 now $459 @ Best Buy

A Sonos package of dual Era 100s makes all the difference, getting you one step closer to a full home audio system. You'll have more than enough coverage with just one of these speakers, but two makes all the difference, especially if you're looking to get the Sonos Arc and a Sonos Sub Mini for a budget home audio system.

Sonos Beam and Era 100 (2 Pack): was $997 now $947 @ Best Buy

This bundle gets you one step closer to a powerful home audio setup, netting you not just two Sonos Era 100 speakers but also a Sonos Beam soundbar. The Beam is quite the performer, offering Dolby Atmos support and high quality audio for everything from movies to gaming. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant also mean you can control your smart home, check the news, and so much more.

Sub Mini and Era 100 (2 Pack): was $927 now $832 @ Sonos

A home theater wouldn't be complete without two Era 100s and a Sub Mini. You'll need a Sonos Arc or compatible Sonos soundbar to make the most of this bundle, but it offers some incredible performance and immersive qualities that will shake your home or apartment in bombastic audio.

Sonos Sub (2 Pack): was $1,598 now $1,438 @ Sonos

The Sonos Sub Mini is a worthwhile sub, to be sure, but nothing quite compares to two Sonos Subs. On this dual set up you're not just shaking your home but shaking the entire building with serious audio quality. These obviously will require a Sonos soundbar as well, but with the savings on these you'll have more than enough left over.