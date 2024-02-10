7 last-minute Super Bowl TV deals that you can get before kickoff

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. While there are hundreds of Super Bowl TV deals you can still shop, your chance of getting one delivered in time for the big game is very slim. But not all hope is lost.

Many big-box retailers are letting you buy online with in-store pickup. I've been covering TV deals for over 15 years and below I've lined up the best last-minute Super Bowl TV sales you can still get. From our favorite OLED TV to our top value pick, here are the deals that can save your Super Bowl party. For more Super Bowl coverage, check out our guide on how to watch Super Bowl 2024 live stream.

Last-minute Super Bowl TV deals

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $249 @ Best Buy

Don't have the budget of an NFL team owner? No problem. The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Onn 75" 4K Roku TV: was $598 now $498 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much, this is the deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $498. This TV is ideal for shoppers on a tight budget who are ok with a no-frills TV. That said, this budget TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Home compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

Free DoorDash DashPass! Super Bowl TV deals don't get better than this. Not only is this one of the least expensive 75-inch TVs we've seen, but this TV also comes with a free 6-month DoorDash DashPass subscription ($60 value). That means you can get free food delivery on all DoorDash orders of $15 or more. On the TV front, the Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Sony X77L 65" 4K TV: was $689 now $598 @ Walmart

The Sony X77L is a Google TV powered by Sony's 4K Processor X1, which can upscale everything to 4K resolution. Thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 240, fast sports scenes should come across clear and crisp. The TV also packs exclusive features for the PS5 console, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes. You also get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa and Apple AirPlay support.

Price check: $598 @ Amazon | $599 @ Best Buy