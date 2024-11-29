Apple iPad Black Friday sales are live: Save up to $100 on the price of the latest models

I have been searching the internet for the best Black Friday deals on Apple iPads and accessories, and this year is a big one for bargains. We're seeing the lowest prices yet on Apple's tablets, with more than $100 off some models.

One of our best iPad deals is this 13-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $699 at Amazon. It's the tablet I got for my wife as a laptop alternative. With a $100 discount, it just got even better value. Stock levels can fluctuate, so if you're looking for a big-screen tablet, I'd get in quickly.

You can also currently score the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $259 at Amazon. While it's an older model, this $100 price cut makes it worth a chance for a first iPad if you are in search of a bargain. If you're after the latest and great small Apple tablet, you can even grab the iPad mini 7 for $459 at Amazon.

Deals will be coming rapidly over the day including for accessories, cases and more. The first generation Apple Pencil is currently $40 off at Amazon, for example. I'll be by your side all week long sorting the cream of the deals from the crop. Tom's Guide has tested and reviewed every model of iPad, so you can count on my team's expertise to help you decide which tablet is right for you.

Scroll down to see the best Black Friday iPad deals. For more, see our Black Friday Apple deals live blog!

iPad deals

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $249 at Amazon The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Amazon is listing a reduced price of $259, but there's also a coupon on the page that you can click to drop the price below $250.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $459 at Amazon The new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. Some color options are temporarily out of stock, but you can still place an order, so don't miss out!

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 6 (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $349 at Amazon The 6th generation iPad mini sports an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, TouchID support and USB-C connectivity. It also supports the Apple Pencil 2 and offers the same thin bezels and elegant design as the iPad Air and iPad Pro. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $699 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. The iPad Pr is listed at $899, but there's a clickable coupon to take another $50 off the price at checkout.

Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.

Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/1TB): was $1,799 now $1,599 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The 1TB model of the latest 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is also on sale. Its 8% off at $1,649 for non Prime members, which is already the lowest we've seen this 1TB model go. However, if you're a Prime member there's a $50 coupon, taking the total discount to $200!

iPad deals UK

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £329 now £289 at Amazon This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini (Wi-Fi/128GB): was £499 now £469 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! The iPad mini 7 (2024) is a great update, offering excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. The iPad mini 7 delivers the full iPad experience, only on a smaller device.

Apple 11" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was £599 now £559 at Amazon LOWEST PRICE! Right now, you can get a discount on the M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and comes in four fun finishes.