Google reportedly cancelling the Pixel Tablet 3 — is this the end of Google’s tablets?

A recent report has indicated that Google could be canceling the Pixel Tablet 3 and any future tablets.

Google's Pixel tablet range has had a bit of a turbulent history, with Google announcing it was stopping production of tablets back in 2019. However, it then teased the Pixel Tablet in 2022, which was then released in 2023. Sadly, it seems history is repeating itself, as a new report has indicated that Google is stepping out of the tablet market.

This news comes from a recent exclusive by Android Headlines regarding the future of Google's tablet. The report cites multiple industry sources close to the project who confirm Google is not going forward with the Pixel Tablet 3.

Supposedly, Google made this decision last week, with the personnel previously assigned to the Pixel Tablet 3 being redirected to other initiatives in the company.

(Image credit: Future)

This change would mean a major shift in Google's hardware roadmap, although it's reported that Android will still work on tablet software. In truth, the decision makes a certain amount of sense. There is currently a push in the foldable market, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was one of the best foldable phones recently released. I would expect this would be an area Google will focus on, especially as Apple has yet to join the foldable market.

This news would also mean that the Google Pixel Tablet 2 will be the last of the brand. While the rumors regarding the next tablet have been pretty minimal, there were indications that it will be visually similar to the past tablet, but with the addition of a possible keyboard cover. While it won't be as impressive as the proposed changes for the Pixel Tablet 3, which aimed to be a laptop replacement, we expect it will still be as serviceable as the original Pixel Tablet.

Google canceling a hardware project is surprising, but the circulation of the information seems to point out that this is set in stone. However, we will have to wait for the next Google I/O to see what this means for the company. In the meantime, check out our list of the best tablets to see which might be worth grabbing this Black Friday.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors