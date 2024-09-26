The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 tablets are AI-ready — and they’ll be here soon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus arrive next week. The company just unveiled the successors to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, adopting updated components in a familiar design for its latest tablets. And in case you were wondering, yes, these tablets pack some of the AI features available on the best Samsung phones.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Tab S10 Plus have 14.6- and 12.4-inch OLED displays, respectively, and both screens work with an included S Pen. Regarding the Tab S10 Ultra, Samsung says its large tablet benefits from an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU and 14% increase in NPU over the Tab S9 Ultra. The company says the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus powering the tablet “enables faster and more responsive AI features.”

Interestingly enough, the Book Cover Keyboard will have a new Galaxy AI Key similar to the Copilot key found on several Copilot+ PCs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Price $1,199 (starting) $999 (starting) CPU MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Display 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X + Anti Reflection 12.4-inch, 2800 x 1752 120 Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X + Anti Reflection RAM 12GB (w 256GB or 512GB storage) | 16GB (w 1TB storage) 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C, microSD USB-C, microSD Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3 Accessories IP68 S Pen IP68 S Pen Dimensions 12.8 x 8.2 x 0.2 inches 11.2 x 7.2 x 0.2 Weight 1.56 pounds (Wi-Fi) | 1.59 pounds (5G) 1.25 pounds (Wi-Fi) | 1.26 pounds (5G)

In terms of software, features like Note Assist and Drawing Assist will let you take notes and draw on these tablets, as their names would suggest. Samsung also said the Galaxy Tab S10 series can act as a home AI device. A 3D Map View shows an overview of your home and connected devices to let you easily manage devices across Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem . The company’s Samsung Knox security exists to keep your data safe.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,199 with 256GB, with upgrades available for 512GB and 1TB. Likewise, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus starts at $999 with 256GB of storage but you can upgrade up to 512GB. Both tablets will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colors.

Preorders for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10 Plus are available now from Samsung, with the tablets arriving on October 3. The S10 Plus will be available in a 5G model from carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. If you order either slate from Samsung or Best Buy, Samsung is offering a trade-in value of up to $800.

