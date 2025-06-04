Google Pixel 10 may not be launching on August 13 after all — what we know

There has been a lot of excitement about the upcoming Google Pixel 10, but it looks like we might be waiting a little longer to get our hands on it than previous rumors had suggested.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold at an upcoming Made by Google event. Google has yet to announce when, or even if, the event will take place, but a recent Android Headlines article stated that it could happen on August 13. This made sense as it matches the date that the Pixel 9 series was announced last year. However, in a recent update, the sources returned to announce a new, different date: August 20.

If that is indeed now the date of the event, the Google Pixel 10 range will be available for pre-order on the same day. However, the article still states that the phone will be available in stores from August 28, barely a week later. If accurate, then it means we shouldn’t see too much of a delay from the initial date. But it should be noted that Google has yet to confirm anything, so these dates could still change.

What can we expect from the Pixel 10?

One of the big questions about the next generation of Pixel phones is what they’ll look like, and a recent leak might have given us our best look at the phone. The images show off what appears to be the Google Pixel 10, which, for the most part, looks very similar to the Google Pixel 9. However, one change is the addition of a second speaker grill on the bottom of the phone, while the SIM tray has been moved to the top of the device.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

However, there are a couple of red flags in the images when it comes to the software and internals. The images show off the phone coming with the Tensor G5, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All that appears to match what was expected, except the device lists the Tensor G5 as a 5nm chip, despite most rumors stating that the chip will be built with a 3nm process. If accurate, then this would be a huge difference in the Tensor G5's performance and efficiency, with 3nm chips offering around a 20% increase compared to 5nm chips.

Google has yet to announce how much the phone will cost, but one leak suggests that the Pixel 10 will maintain similar pricing tiers as the current models. This would mean a starting price of $799 that then increases across the range.

For the most part, there is still a lot we don’t know about the upcoming phones, so we should take most rumors with a grain of salt. However, it looks like we won’t have long to wait before Google officially unveils the phone for us. Hopefully, Google brings enough changes to help the next generation of Pixel phones find a place as one of the best phones on the market.

