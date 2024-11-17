Google Pixel Tablet 2 could drop next year with a game-changing accessory

With the Pixel Tablet 3 tipped to emerge in 2027 with designs on being a possible laptop replacement, Google only has a smallish window to get the second generation slate out the door. Rumors of what to expect from a Pixel Tablet 2 have been pretty light, but a Google insider talking to Android Authority has given us a few pointers of what to expect when the device hits store shelves.

When it first came out back in 2023, one of the few criticisms we had in our four-star Pixel Tablet review was the lack of official productivity accessories, and that could reportedly be one of the things addressed with its successor.

The source claims that the company is currently prototyping a keyboard cover which attaches to the tablet via pogo pins on the rear of the device while folding to prop the tablet up on a table like a laptop. This sounds a lot like other keyboard case accessories, such as the OnePlus Pad 2’s implementation pictured below.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You may remember that around the original tablet’s release that there was a suggestion Google was working on both official stylus and keyboard accessories for the device, but these never emerged. When quizzed on their absence by Android Authority, the source claimed that they were ultimately scrapped over quality concerns — hopefully the same thing won’t happen for this prototype keyboard case.

From a software perspective, Android is certainly in a better place to support serious productivity now. The site notes that in the 16 months since the Pixel Tablet was released, a long list of upgrades have been implemented — from desktop windowing support to a revamped keyboard shortcut menu. Given the sequel’s release date is still up in the air, it’s possible plenty more quality-of-life improvements could yet arrive before it goes on sale, too.

Google Pixel Tablet 2 biggest rumors

While the source says that the basic design of the Pixel Tablet 2 won’t be all that different from the first one, barring the possible relocation of the camera and some buttons, there are a couple of likely upgrades on the inside pencilled in.

The first is an improvement to the tablet’s camera. No details were provided, but we can expect an advance on the quality of photos and/or video taken by the 8MP, f/2.0 1/4-inch sensors found on the original — not a priority with a tablet, but nice to have.

More importantly, from a general performance perspective, we’ll also see the age=ing Tensor G2 processor replaced by something newer. Though it’s not clear how much newer just yet..

The recently released Google Pixel 9 included the Tensor G4 chip, but it’s possible that the tablet will get the upcoming G5 depending on when it goes into production. Early reports suggest 2027’s Pixel Tablet 3 will have a cheaper version of the Tensor G6, though, so perhaps Google will opt for the G4 to ensure the difference between generations will be as pronounced as possible.

Having been a no-show at the recent Made by Google Fall event, there’s no firm release date for the Pixel Tablet 2. In the past, a May release to coincide with Google I/O would seem likely, but with the Pixel 9a reportedly due as soon as March, it may be in early adopters’ hands sooner than you think.