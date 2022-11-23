Best Black Friday tablet deals 2022: iPad, Samsung, Fire tablets and more

The best Black Friday deals on iPads are well underway. Our top picks include slates from manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo and more.

Right now, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are offering solid discounts on many of our top selections. This includes a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip for $799 on Amazon (opens in new tab), a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $119 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and an Amazon Fire HD tablet for $79 (opens in new tab). These are some great deals on equally great devices.

Not sure which tablet is for you? Check out our list of the best tablets, the best student tablet, the best Android tablets, the best tablets for kids and the best iPads. There’s a healthy selection of tablets below but it’s always good to look for sales on specific tablets that may not be listed here.

Without further delay, here are the best Black Friday tablet deals happening right now.

7 great Black Friday tablet deals now

Black Friday iPad deals

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

The 2021 iPad is currently on sale for its lowest price ever in this Amazon deal. It features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review (opens in new tab), we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

10.9" iPad 2022: was $449 now $444 @ Amazon

Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, the 2022 iPad now features a larger 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. We're still waiting for the first major price cuts on this tablet, but a few dollars off list pricing at Amazon is still appealing for now.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $549 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. This deal is currently only available on the Space Gray model.

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 has been slashed $300 at Best Buy, which brings this 128GB configuration down to its lowest price of just $799. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous mini-LED panel and 5G support. Plus, it offers an impressive battery life and surprisingly powerful speakers for such a thin tablet.

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2022): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

However, if you want Apple's fastest iPad yet, with its best display ever, we've got more good news. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022, with Apple's super-fast M2 chip, is currently at $999 — $100 off and its best price to date at Amazon. This deal is only on the Space Gray model.

Black Friday Android tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review (opens in new tab), we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now during Black Friday! This deal in particular has the new Fire HD 8 tablet for $54, which is 45% off its usual $99. Definitely worth considering.

Lenovo Tab M8: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a super cheap Android tablet, this Lenovo slate is perfect. It features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Those aren't the best specs, but it's enough for watching streaming content and some light gaming.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2022): was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

(opens in new tab)If you need a tablet for your kids, you can't go wrong with the new Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro. This slate features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM. It also has parental controls and a 2-year warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: was $199 now $139 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is seeing a nice price reduction during Black Friday. This configuration packs a 10.5-inch display and 32GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256GB): was $779 now $579 @ Best Buy

Unless you really can't swing the extra $30 dollars, upgrading to the 256GB storage size of the Galaxy Tab S8 is a no-brainer. You get all the same great features and performance, just with double the storage space for photos, documents, videos or other files.