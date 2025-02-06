Walmart Presidents’ Day sale is live — 35 early deals I’m shopping now from $9

Deals
By
published

Shop deals on TVs, appliances, headphones and more

Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Presidents' Day Weekend is almost here — and as the first major retail holiday of the year, you can bet there are epic sales just waiting to be shopped. In fact, Walmart is leading the charge when it comes to unbeatable deals and discounts across nearly ever category.

Whether you're in the market for a new 4K TV, some handy kitchen appliances or upgraded gaming devices, Walmart's Presidents' Day sale features tons of must-have items for less. New deals will be rolling out from now until the actual holiday on February 17, so be sure to check back daily for updated deals.

Below, I've rounded up all of the best early Presidents' Day sales at Walmart. For more ways to save, take a look at today's best Walmart promo codes. Also, don't forget to check out our guide to early Presidents' Day sales.

Quick Links

Editor's Choice

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart

Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart
Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $9. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more. Lego sales are common this time of year, but Walmart's sale stands out for having the widest range of sets on sale.

View Deal
Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

View Deal
Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49.

View Deal
Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart

Crocs sale: Crocs from $19 @ Walmart
Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Pick out your favorite pair of Crocs for less!

View Deal
Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart

If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

View Deal
Keurig K-Express Essentials
Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart

The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen, as it's available in 6 colorways at Walmart. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was $399 now $297 at Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

View Deal
Refurb Dyson Airwrap
Refurb Dyson Airwrap : was $499 now $399 at Walmart

Although this is technically a refurbished version of the popular hair tool, you can now save $100 on the Dyson Airwrap in nickel/copper. That's a total steal if you ask me! Several tools are supplied with this bundle, including two different widths of barrel, a soft and firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and a smoothing dryer. All can be stored in the handy storage case.

View Deal
Samsung The Frame (LS03D)
Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,299 now $897 at Walmart

Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

View Deal

TVs

Hisense 58" Roku 4K TV
Hisense 58" Roku 4K TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Currently priced at $248, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price. 

View Deal
VIZIO 65" 4K UHD Smart TV
VIZIO 65" 4K UHD Smart TV: was $428 now $328 at Walmart

This Vizio TV has a large 65" display with a 4K resolution and is currently available at an absurd price. It doesn't have the fastest refresh rate, at 65Hz, but you can't complain at this price. If you've been thinking about getting a bigger TV but weren't prepared to spend a lot, this is a deal to jump on.

View Deal
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV
Roku TV 65" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $578 now $494 at Walmart

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

View Deal
LG 70" 4K LED TV
LG 70" 4K LED TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

View Deal
Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV
Vizio 75" 4K QLED TV: was $698 now $547 at Walmart

The Vizio MQX QLED TV is an excellent big-screen TV if you're on a limited budget. It features a bright QLED display, AirPlay 2/Google Assistant/Alexa support, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X audio, and HDR10/Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HLG support.

View Deal
Samsung 85" DU7200B Crystal 4K TV
Samsung 85" DU7200B Crystal 4K TV: was $1,098 now $798 at Walmart

Sometimes, a big TV just isn't big enough. Sometimes, you need a giant TV. This 85-inch display from Samsung is precisely that. It's not the company's top-of-the-line TV, but it's gigantic and affordable, which might just be all you need for the big game.
Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

View Deal
LG 86" 4K LED TV
LG 86" 4K LED TV: was $1,098 now $898 at Walmart

Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

View Deal

Appliances

Ninja Sip Perfect
Ninja Sip Perfect: was $34 now $29 at Walmart

The Ninja Sip Perfect takes your hot drink, turns it into the right drinkable temperature in minutes, and then keeps it there for hours. This genius technology means stocks are selling out fast. We tested it out and said it's definitely worth the hype.

View Deal
Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59 now $44 at Walmart

This Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.

View Deal
Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven
Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven: was $149 now $80 at Walmart

Forget GrubHub. The Gourmia Indoor Pizza Oven lets you make cheesy, delicious pizza from the comforts of your home. It lets you choose from six presets including: Neapolitan, New York style, thin crust, pan, frozen or manual. It also includes a Cordierite pizza stone that retains a high-heat surface for a crispy crust.

View Deal
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner:
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123 now $87 at Walmart

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats the Little Green Carpet Cleaner. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

View Deal
Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $149 at Walmart

Packing a highly accurate occupancy sensor, this smart thermostat detects when you're present in a room. It uses this information to automate heating and cooling routines based on your daily activity. This turns down your system while you're away but keeps your home toasty when you need it. It also keeps an eye on your HVAC system to send alerts if something seems off.

View Deal
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $378 at Walmart

Dyson’s V8 is a solid cordless vacuum that offers a good balance of cleaning power and battery life. It sports a lightweight design, up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and two cleaning modes and accessories to give all the floors in your home the care they deserve. And with a moveable head on the main cleaning tool, it makes cleaning a breeze.

View Deal

Laptops/Tablets

HP 14" Laptop
HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $195 at Walmart

Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10th Gen
Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $299 at Walmart

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

View Deal
Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop
Lenovo LOQ 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $611 at Walmart

This gaming laptop's RTX 3050 GPU has enough grunt to handle most modern games at a solid 30 fps (or higher) at its native 1080p resolution. The 144Hz screen means response times are extremely speedy, while 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a Core i5-12450H processor round off this entry-level gaming laptop nicely.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M1)
Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.

View Deal
Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC
Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart

This is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

View Deal

Gaming

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Switch games sale: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering big discounts on Switch games. As part of this week's sale, you can find popular titles on sale from $14. The sale includes Super Mario RPG, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FC24, and more.

View Deal
PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart

PS5 games sale: deals from $17 @ Walmart
Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $17. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

View Deal
Sony Gran Turismo 7
Sony Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Walmart

If you're looking for a game that'll test the graphical prowess of your PlayStation 5, Gran Turismo 5 is a great one to grab. Cars are always one of the best ways to see what a console can do, and GT7 is the game on PS5 to do it. Plus, it's a fun game if you like racing.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Neon Red/Neon Blue)
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (Neon Red/Neon Blue): was $79 now $68 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in Neon Red/Neon Blue have dropped in price during Walmart's latest sale. This discount is ideal if you need a replacement set or want spare controllers for co-op play in Mario Kart, Switch Sports and more.

View Deal
MS Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
MS Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller: was $139 now $95 at Walmart

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. It offers a premium design, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles. Not to mention with a 40-hour battery life, you can game all day (and night) without needing to recharge.

View Deal
Meta Quest 3S (256GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+
Meta Quest 3S (256GB) + Batman: Arkham Shadow + 3 months Meta Quest+: was $399 now $349 at Walmart

The Meta Quest 3S is the best entry-level VR headset you can get. It comes packed with the same performance as its pricier sibling with the only real difference being it uses the same fresnel lenses as the Meta Quest 2, which means lower resolution. Otherwise, if you're looking to get into VR, grab this excellent bundle deal.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

More about sales events
TCL TV shown next to a Samsung TV

Super Bowl TV deals live — 31 best sales you can get before Sunday
Wayfair Deals

Wayfair's Presidents' Day sale just went live — 19 deals I’d shop for my home
A woman wearing green tshirt sitting in bed with her bed tilted and her hand on her neck.

I test mattresses for a living — here's what a firm mattress does for side sleepers
See more latest