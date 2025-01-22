I tried Ninja’s game-changing travel coffee mug — it deserves the hype

Ninja can’t seem to put a foot wrong right now, from the best air fryers to the best ice cream makers and coffee makers, whatever it designs seems to catch on strong. Consumers have a real love for the brand and can’t seem to get enough.

True to form, Ninja’s new travel mug is proving to be the next big obsession, with it almost falling into people’s shopping baskets! I'll admit, I was doubtful about how Ninja’s Perfect Sip travel mug could reduce your hot drink to the perfect sippable temperature and keep it there for hours. Would it have the credentials to make it into our best coffee travel mug guide? Time to find out.

Without needing much encouragement, I volunteered to try out Ninja’s new coffee mug with Heatstore technology to discover if the wizardry worked. Here's how I got on.

HeatStore technology — how it works

The main concept behind Ninja’s Perfect Sip travel mug is the idea of bringing a scorching-hot drink down to a sipping temperature in minutes. Unlike a flask, when, once poured, the liquid needs plenty of time to cool before drinking.

How is this possible? The travel mug incorporates HeatStore technology, with a core inside that absorbs energy to bring your beverage to the perfect drinkable temperature. What’s more, despite my skepticism, it works. Imagine enjoying coffee at the perfect drinkable temperature, instead of taking sips to wonder if you’d made an iced coffee by mistake.

My first thought was that Ninja’s Perfect Sip travel mug must work like a flask, but how on earth does it bring the liquid down to a drinkable temperature in minutes and hold it there? So, in true Tom’s Guide form, I got out my ThermoWorks One thermometer (which I’m currently testing) and measured the temperature of my coffee at different stages. For comparison, I also measured the temperature of coffee in a flask and a mug.

How does the Ninja Perfect Sip perform?



I wasn’t going to take Ninja’s word for it, but my doubt was misplaced. The Ninja Sip Perfect really does deliver a perfectly sippable beverage. I made coffee using 50ml of cold milk with 250ml of hot water and poured each into three vessels.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Temperature change in beverage (°F) Time Ninja Perfect Sip Flask Mug On making 163 163 163 3 minutes 149 154 149 10 minutes 142 152 132 20 minutes 142 150 120 30 minutes 141 147 104

The results speak for themselves. The Ninja Sip Perfect reduced the liquid to a sippable temperature in three minutes, similar to the mug. However, the flask took 30 minutes to reach a drinkable temperature. Plus, unlike the mug, the Ninja Sip Perfect held onto its heat, only reducing to 141°F after 30 minutes, the mug dropped to 104°F.

Design thoughts

Ninja’s Sip Perfect comes in an impressive array of nine colorways, including Black, Coral, Green, Navy, Ocean Blue, Pink, Purple, Rose Quartz, Tropical Blue and White. I tested the white version, which, like all the colorways, has a graduated blend of color on the travel mug. At $34.99 at Amazon, it’s not the cheapest travel mug, but it’s worth paying the extra to keep your coffee at the perfect drinkable temperature when you’re on the go. It’s a great idea that enables you to enjoy a warming drink using one hand, rather than having to juggle with a flask and cup.

It looks like a sturdy, well-built product, but when I first picked it up, I was surprised by its weight. I was expecting it to be lighter, similar to a flask, but my 300ml version weighed in at 483g (1.1lb) when empty, weighing in at 780g (1lb 11oz) when filled with water. I don’t want to make this a big issue, but if you are traveling and carrying a laptop in your bag, you’ll soon build up some muscle.

Drinking is easy

I wasn’t sure if I’d have hot coffee dripping down my chin when drinking from the spout, but I had no need to worry. Simply press down on the circular indent on top of the lid to release the liquid and then sip away. But remember to get into the habit of pushing the lid closed once you’ve had your coffee hit; otherwise, your beverage will start to cool.

Once closed, the leak-proof lid ensures none of your precious beverage can escape into your bag or elsewhere, if it tumbles over.

The clean-up

Any drinking cup with a spout and lid tends to get dirty fairly quickly and needs a thorough wash through to clean out any residue. Here, Ninja has designed an ingenious lid that pops apart to make cleaning easy. The lock and latch mechanism makes disassembling the lid simple, and the whole product is dishwasher safe, although Ninja does recommend handwashing.

Apart from looking smart on your desk or when you’re having a quick swig of coffee on the go, the Ninja Perfect Sip is also designed to fit into most cup holders, so you can be guaranteed a warm drink whether you are in the car, office or out on foot.