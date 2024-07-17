The 50 best Prime Day deals on products we've reviewed

During Prime Day, you're bound to see lots of deals on all sorts of products, but it can be hard to trust the ratings on Amazon. That's why it always pays to check out independent reviews of products before you buy something.

We've saved you the extra step: All of the deals listed on this page are for products that we've tested and reviewed here at Tom's Guide, and for your convenience, we've also listed the rating, as well as a link to the full review, in case you want to read more about it.

Here are 50 Prime Day deals for products we've reviewed at Tom's Guide.

Audio

EarFun Air Pro 3: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

Our review praised these buds' effective active noise cancelation, good battery life and comfortable fit. In terms of audio performance, our reviewer found that they sounded best on bassy, powerful tracks, but subtler notes occasionally sounded tinny. At this price, they're a solid buy. Earfun Air Pro 3 review: (★★★★☆)

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $168 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C. AirPods Pro 2 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 have the best battery life of any ANC headphones we've tested. They last up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which is incredible. They also offer excellent sound quality, effective ANC and a robust design. Sennheiser Momentum 4 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

AirPods Max: was $549 now $394 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. Apple AirPods Max review: (★★★★☆, Editor's Choice)

TVs

Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $419 now $329 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. Its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. Toshiba C350 Fire TV review: (★★★1/2)

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It's a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review: (★★★1/2)

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024. Hisense U8N review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,498 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for its lowest price ever right now. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. We highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

Price check: $1,999 @ Best Buy Sony Bravia XR A80L review: (★★★★☆)

Samsung 65" S90C OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,597 @ Amazon

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. This Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price. Samsung OLED S90C review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

EDITOR'S CHOICE! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want. Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: (★★★★☆)

Laptops

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers solid performance, especially compared to other laptops at this price. When we reviewed the MacBook Air M1, it never stuttered, thanks to the M1 chip. Perhaps even more impressive is the all-day 14-hour battery life. You also get a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon MacBook Air M1 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of great features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. MacBook Air M2 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Tablets

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) review: (★★★★☆)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $674 @ Amazon

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is similar to the Tab S8 but its AMOLED upgrade sets it apart and makes watching movies and playing games delightful. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: (★★★★☆)

Smart Home

Echo Pop: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

This is the most affordable Alexa speaker Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.

Price check: $17 @ Best Buy Amazon Echo Pop review: (★★★★☆)

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable Wi-Fi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor. Plus, it connects well with Amazon smart speakers, many of which can be used as satellites. Eero mesh router review: (★★★1/2)

Echo Spot: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon

Add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom for Alexa music, voice controls, and weather info at a glance. This new device is already 44% off for Amazon Prime members — although this sale is available in limited quantities, so get it while you can. Amazon Echo Spot review: (★★★★☆)

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $399 now $159 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is the best home security camera if you're looking for a budget option for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You don't need to worry about wires with the Blink Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going. Blink Outdoor 4 review: (★★★★☆)

Echo Show 15 bundle with remote and rotating wall mount: was $309 now $244 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is a 15.6-inch smart display with Alexa and Fire TV functionality built in. It’s also the only smart display you can mount to your wall and control with any Fire TV remote. It comes with helpful widgets for seeing useful information at a glance and you can even set up different profiles for each member of your household. Amazon Echo Show 15 review: (★★★★☆)

Google Nest WiFi Pro: was $399 now $284

The Google Nest WiFi Pro is a Wi-Fi 6E-powered mesh Wi-Fi system with a stylish design. While you can get units in other colors besides white including yellow, teal and light pink, only the white version is currently on sale in a three-pack. Each Nest WiFi Pro device has a range of 2,200 square feet, has two gigabit Ethernet ports and you can control your whole network right from the Google Home app. In our review, we highlighted its built-in Matter support for connecting smart home gadgets and its smaller size compared to Netgear’s larger Orbi devices.

Price check: $299 @ Google Google Nest WiFi Pro review: (★★★1/2)

Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker for most folks in 2024. Lightweight, easy-wearing and packed with plenty of health-tracking tech including onboard GPS for location data, the Charge 6 also supports NFC payments, receives smartphone notifications and boasts up to a week of battery life. Fitbit Charge 6 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

The Watch SE (2022) is the second generation of Apple's budget-friendly wearable. As we found in our review, it has the same chipset as the Watch 8 and can last up to 18 hours, though you'll need the Watch 8 or 9 if you want health features like an ECG and skin temperature monitor. Apple Watch SE 2022 review: (★★★★☆)

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $179

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the perfect model for folks who want the capabilities of a smartwatch combined with the very best wellness tracking tech Google has on offer. Maybe that's why we picked it as the best fitness-tracking smartwatch around. In addition to comprehensive sleep and workout data, it also boasts a long-lasting battery and bright AMOLED touchscreen. Fitbit Sense 2 review: (★★★★☆)

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

The Watch 9 launched in late 2023 and comes packed with health and fitness sensors, including an ECG for heart rhythm notifications and skin temperature monitoring. As we found while reviewing the Apple Watch 9, the battery life could be improved, but this is still the gold-standard smartwatch. Apple Watch 9 review: (★★★★★, Editor's Choice)

Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $380

The Garmin Forerunner 265 is the best overall Garmin watch for most people thanks to a bright and well-saturated screen, impressive battery life, accurate GPS, useful wellness monitoring tech, helpful fitness insights, and advanced training/recovery metrics. It also comes in two sizes; this is the smaller model. Garmin Forerunner 265S review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is more rugged than its standard counterpart (Watch 9) and is waterproof to 100m, can last 36 hours between charges and is made of 95% recycled aluminum. As we said in our review, it's a modest update on its predecessor, but still an excellent outdoor smartwatch. Apple Watch Ultra 2 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Scooters/eBikes

NIU KQi Air: was $1,399 now $899 @ Amazon

Our current top pick among the best electric scooters, the NIU KQI Air weighs a scant 26 pounds, making it easy to carry around. Yet, it offers a comfortable ride and has a responsive motor that will zip you around with ease. In our review, we also liked its safety and security features, which will help drivers see you, and prevent it from being stolen. NIU KQi Air review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Aventon Sinch.2: $1,699 with free battery @ Aventon

We named the Sinch.2 the best folding electric bike, thanks to its great handling and short wheelbase. Unlike many folding bikes, we also found it comfortable for taller riders, too. This Prime Day deal doesn't take any money off the bike itself, but you get a free extra battery — a $500 value. Aventon Sinch.2 review: (★★★★☆)

Ride1Up Turris: was $1,295 now $1,195 @ Ride1Up

One of the best budget electric bikes is now even less. We loved its powerful 750-watt motor, built-in headlight, fenders, and comfortable riding setup. Its 48V, 12.8Ah battery also offers a pretty good range, even when you're using the throttle a lot. It's a great commuter bike. This deal only applies to the gray step-over model. Ride1Up Turris review: (★★★★☆)

NIU BQi-C3 Pro: was $2,199 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

This bike is on our list as the best e-bike for long distances, thanks to its 90-mile range. It has two batteries in its frame that it it go long, but in our review, we also really liked its comfortable ride and powerful motor. It's currently $900 off — the lowest price we've seen. NIU BQi-C3 review: (★★★★☆)

Smartphones

Boost Infinite: $0.01 iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. Apple iPhone 15 review: (★★★★☆)

Google Pixel 8 Pro: was $999 now $746 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its camera system includes 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x zoom) lenses. There's also a 10.5MP front camera. In our review, we said it's a big leap for AI with a smarter, more human sounding Google Assistant at the helm. Just be aware that Google is likely to introduce its Pixel 9 models next month.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro review: (★★★★☆)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $929 w/ activation @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. This Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: was $1,299 now $974 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

Robot vacuums

Samsung Jet Bot AI+: was $1,299 now $649 @ Amazon

If you want the latest technology for a good price, look no further. Thanks to its object recognition, the Samsung Jeb Bot AI+ avoids obstacles as it cleans with ease. Plus, it can adjust its power based on floor type for a deeper and more appropriate clean. You can even stream its progress live from your phone using the on-board camera to keep an eye on your pets. Samsung Jet Bot AI+ review: (★★★★☆)

iLife V3s Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. We named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner. This Prime exclusive deal brings the price down to the lowest it's ever been. iLife V3s Pro review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)

iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 combo: was $1,249 now $899 @ Amazon

Save big on this robot vac + robot mop duo. Packaging the top-tier Roomba S9+ with the best robot mop you can buy, the Braava jet m6, you get a combination that can handle carpet and clean up the kitchen at the same time. And the pair can talk to each other — once the vacuuming's done, the mop bot goes to work! iRobot Roomba s9+ review: (★★★★☆)

iRobot Roomba i7+: was $799 now $665 @ Amazon

Best for large homes: Score a great deal on the Roomba i7+. It can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and learns from its travels. It offers customized cleaning schedules as well as suggests when a deeper clean may be needed due to high pollen count or shedding season for your pets. iRobot Roomba i7+ review: (★★★1/2)

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $369 @ Amazon

The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model. iRobot Roomba j7 review: (★★★★1/2, Editor's Choice)