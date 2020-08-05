Razor E100 electric scooter review

Today's best Razor E100 Electric Scooter deals Razor E100 Electric Scooter -... Amazon Prime $159.99 $124.99 Reduced Price Razor - E100 Glow Electric... Best Buy $169.99 Show More Deals

Razor E100: Specs Max Speed: 10 mph

Range: 40 minutes

Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds

Motor: 100-watt, rear-wheel chain drive

Battery: Dual 12-volt

Charging time: 6 hours

Wheel size: 8-inch inflatable (front), 4.9-inch rubber (rear)

Size: 35 x 32.5 x 7 inches

Weight: 22 pounds

If you’re thinking of getting your kid an electric scooter, the $159 Razor E100 should be high on your list. This is a moderately priced scooter made for children between the ages of 8 and 12. The E100 sports a twist-grip throttle and enough oomph to let them scoot around at speeds up to 10 miles per hour for about 40 minutes.

Because I’m too big and too old to ride the E100, I had Chase, 8, do the testing for our Razor E100 review to see how well it performs. Overall, the E100 is one of the best electric scooters for kids.

Razor E100 review: Price and availability

The Razor E100 costs $125 at Amazon, and is available in a multitude of colors.

A newer model, the Razor PowerCore E100, ($135), has a hub-mounted motor, which should offer a quieter ride.

Razor E100 review: Design

Nothing radical here: The Razor E100 has a typical scooter design. It has an all-steel construction, which made it feel solid despite its 22-pound weight. The E100’s deck widens from front to back, and sweeps up to cover the rear wheel. "I really like the wide deck,” says Chase. “I feel balanced when I ride the scooter."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The handlebars have a twist throttle on the right, and a handbrake on the left. Chase, who tested out a red version of the E100, found the look to be sleek and colorful, and said his friends all thought it was “cool.”

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The scooter’s dual 12-Volt lead acid batteries are housed beneath the deck in a steel cage. Down here is where you’ll also find the power switch and charging port.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike many other electric scooters, the E100’s front tube does not fold down for transportation or storage. “The controls are easy to use, but I wish the scooter could fold up and be packed into my dad's car," said Chase.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What is of greater concern is the lack of reflectors or other safety measures. While we don’t expect a scooter at this price to have head or tail lights, we would like to see both front and rear reflectors, as well as a bell for warning others. These are standard safety features for bicycles, and should be for scooters as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The E100 has a 100-Watt motor that’s connected to the rear wheel via a chain, which made the scooter a lot louder than those with motors connected directly to the rear wheel. The Razor PowerCore E100, which has a hub-mounted motor, should be quieter.

Razor E100 review: Performance

Chase found the E100 easy to ride and well balanced. It took him all of 15 minutes to learn the controls and where to properly position his feet and hands before he was scooting around the neighborhood and showing off to his friends.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

He found the controls to be well placed and let him quickly brake or accelerate while riding. The handbrake, which connects to the front wheel, was strong enough to bring the E100 to a fast stop, even when going quickly down a hill. However, the lack of suspension made bumps in the road and on sidewalks a little tough on the scooter.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unfortunately, the combination of the motor, hard composite wheels, and lack of suspension made the E100 a loud scooter. Whether it was from the noise or from the recalcitrance of an 8-year-old, Chase didn’t always come back to his dad when asked.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Razor estimates that the E100’s dual 12-Volt batteries will last up to 40 minutes of continuous riding; In practice, Chase was able to get between 60 and 80 minutes, depending on how fast he was going.

Razor E100 review: Verdict

The Razor E100 is a capable and dependable electric scooter for kids that doesn’t cost too much. It’s a bit noisy, so we suggest opting for the PowerCore E100, which is about $10 more, but has a hub-mounted motor.

If you’re looking for something sleeker, the Razor Power A2 has a similar range but uses a lithium ion battery, which makes for a slimmer deck. It also folds, making it easier to store. However, it’s about $50 more expensive.

Our biggest complaint with the E100 — and common to most Razor scooters under $200 — is that it lacks reflectors or a bell or horn. If you purchase this scooter, we recommend buying these as add-ons. Other than that, the biggest problem you’ll have with the Razor E100 is getting your kid off it.