The Sinch.2 rides comfortably and is surprisingly stable for a bike with such a short wheelbase. If you’re looking for good power and lots of stability while riding, the Sinch.2 ticks those boxes and folds up small as a bonus. However, it is pricier than comparable folding e-bikes, such as the Radpower RadExpand 5.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Aventon Sinch.2: Specs Weight: 68 pounds

Motor: 500W, 48V rear hub motor

Battery: 48V, 14Ah with LG cells

Max advertised range: 55 miles

Max assist speed: 20mph

Drivetrain: Aventon 8-speed

Folded dimensions: 20 x 24 x 32 inches

Fork travel: 45mm

Aventon’s Sinch.2 may be a folding bike, with small 20-inch wheels and a super-tall stem. Yet the Sinch doesn’t suffer from dorky-bike-itis; the sweeping tube shapes and subtle graphics make it an attractive bike that could pass as just another Dutch-style commuter bike.

Looks aside, the Sinch.2 offers stable handling, which is unique among folding bikes, largely due to their short wheelbases and small wheels. The Sinch.2 also has plenty of power coming from that hub motor. While it’s on the pricey end among some of the best folding ebikes, the Sinch.2 packs a punch due to its comfy ride and powerful motor.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Price and availability

The Aventon Sinch 2 costs $1,799 but as of this writing, is on sale for $1,299 on Aventon’s website. You can order it directly on the Aventon website, along with any accessories you may need. Aventon offers 14-day returns and free shipping.

Or, you can use the dealer locator button on Aventon’s website to find a dealer near you. This is a particularly good option if you’re unsure about the size of the bike, functions, etc.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Design

The Sinch.2 comes in two colors and is adjustable enough to accommodate riders from 4’11” to 6’2”. This is made possible in part due to the step-thru design of the aluminum frame, which makes it easier for shorter riders to mount and dismount the bike.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Everything rolls on 20-inch wheels shod in 4-inch-wide fat tires. Running low pressures in fat tires gives you more grip and more bump absorption.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Front and rear fenders, as well as a rear rack, come stock with the bike. Integrated brake lights and turn signals also come standard.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The motor is a rear-hub-mounted system that offers a max assist speed of 20 miles per hour. It is equipped with a throttle that allows you to take advantage of the motor assist without actually pedaling.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When you are pedaling, the motor delivers assist based on a torque sensor. That means the amount of power you’re putting into the pedals acts as the basis for how much assist the motor kicks in. This generally provides a smoother, more natural pedaling experience than a cadence sensor, which are typically found on less expensive electric bikes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Folding the Sinch.2 requires releasing two levers and folding the pedals. Then, you swing the two halves of the bike toward each other. Unfolding is just as easy: just reverse those instructions.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Performance

The Sinch.2 is a likable bike. It almost seems friendly, with its sweeping tube shapes and upright riding position.

I liked it even more when I started pedaling and felt how intuitive the handling was. With fat, 4-inch tires holding everything up, it’s possible to get bogged down while cornering as all that rubber grips at the road. But even at low tire pressures, the Sinch’s handling felt appropriately responsive — not too snappy, not too slow. And, the bike itself feels stable over bumps and through corners despite the small wheels and tight wheelbase.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The motor kicks in quickly once you start pedaling, and largely provides steady and even power depending on your pedaling torque. It got going from a dead stop on a hill using the throttle and a bit of pedaling power. It wasn’t the strongest motor I’ve felt in this situation, but this is stressful on any motor and I was able to get the Sinch.2 going with just a bit of pedaling and some throttle coaxing.

Folding and unfolding the Sinch.2 is an uncomplicated affair. Just release the levers to swing the handlebars down, fold the pedals, release the lever on the down tube, and swing it all together.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When folded, the Sinch.2 measures 20 x 24 x 32 inches. You’ll probably want to secure the two sides with a strap of some sort, and it’s curious that Aventon didn’t include one here. While those folded dimensions are quite a lot smaller than the unfolded dimensions, it may not be ideal for apartment living where space is tight.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

My biggest gripe with the Sinch.2 is the same one I have made about almost all the bikes that use 3- or 4-inch-wide tires: There is simply no need for a suspension fork. The tires do a great job of offering compliance, especially at low tire pressures. So a suspension fork only adds needless complexity and weight.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Sinch.2’s fork was set to wide open out of the box — meaning the softest support setting. I was able to bottom out the fork just pedaling around the street in front of my house. So I ended up locking out the suspension and forgetting about it. Aventon can just as easily get rid of this suspension fork, drop a few bucks off the price, and improve the Sinch experience overall.

With the fork locked out, I found nothing else to complain about while riding the Sinch.2. It’s comfortable, and as far as folding e-bikes go, it’s pretty cool-looking.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Battery life and performance

Aventon claims the Sinch.2 battery can last up to 55 miles on a single charge. I rode the Sinch.2 for 30 minutes on my first ride and went about 6 miles. In those miles, I used about 3% of battery life while using the throttle and Turbo modes pretty constantly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You would have to ride pretty conservatively on the lowest assist settings to hit that 55-mile mark, but it should indeed be possible. In the highest assist setting, or using the throttle exclusively, expect to get less than half of that range.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cold weather can also adversely affect battery life, as can very hilly terrain. It’s always best to use advertised ranges as an estimate rather than a solid target, and keep in mind they’re often calculated based on the lowest assist settings with a small and/or light rider, in the best possible conditions.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Accessories

My test bike came with a Front Utility Rack ($69.99) and Front Duffel Bag ($66.99). Both are well built and are made from quality materials. I found the front rack to be particularly handy when carrying a large box. Since the rack has no sides, you can overload it and secure your load with rope or bungee cords. Aventon even sells a cargo net ($9.99) that makes it easy to secure loads quickly.

Aside from those accessories, Aventon offers a lot more on its website. Helmets, lights, trailers, and replacement parts are all for sale and can easily be added to your cart when you purchase your bike.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: The competition

At $1,799, the Sinch.2 is on the expensive side compared to its peers. The Ride1Up Portola is perhaps the Sinch’s toughest competition, and it costs just $995.

The Sinch.2 is on sale right now on the Aventon website for $1,299, which puts it on a par with its competitors, like the Lectric XP 3.0 ($1,305), Heybike Mars 2 ($1,499), and Radpower RadExpand 5 ($1,649).

At that sale price, the Sinch.2 definitely bests the Heybike and Lectric in style points and build quality.

Aventon Sinch.2 review: Verdict

The Sinch.2 offers excellent stability and handling for a folding bike. It looks great and the motor kicks in with plenty of power to get you up those steep hills before home. It’s a well-built bike except for the suspension fork, which could just as easily be swapped out for a rigid fork. As is, the fork’s suspension was far too soft for my liking.

While it’s an excellent bike almost all the way through, the only sticking point is the Sinch.2’s price. There are similar options that perform very well at a much lower pricepoint — notably the Ride1Up Portola.

That said, Aventon has built a reputation as a quality ebike brand, so your money will be well spent. The accessories you can purchase on Aventon’s website also add to the Sinch.2’s overall versatility. Consider it if you’ll be hauling loads of groceries home after work and need a stable and capable hauling machine. And if you’re looking for an attractive and powerful folding ebike and don’t mind spending a bit more on a brand you trust, the Sinch.2 is a good investment.