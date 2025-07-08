I thought Prime Day sucked, but these vacuum deals suck harder (in a good way) — save up to $300 on Samsung, Dyson, and more

We're tracking the best Prime Day deals live so you don't have to. If you're in the market for a new TV, fitness tracker, or even phone, we've got all the best deals covered.

Me? Well, when I'm not scouring for the best audio deals, I'm in my second natural habitat: finding home appliances for cheap. I test vacuums here at Tom's Guide, so I know which appliances are worth their salt.

My favorite vacuum in the world is the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra, which has crashed to its lowest-ever price. Right now the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra is just $799 on Amazon, a massive $300 off its MSRP.

I've also rounded up deals from budget brand Ultenic, and a surprising Dyson discount. Keep scrolling to find out the best vacuum cleaner Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day vacuum deals

Ultenic U16 Flex: was $159 now $127 at Amazon I've not tested this Ultenic vacuum personally, but I have tested the Ultenic U12. For budget vacuums, Ultenics actually perform well. I was able to clean every inch of my carpet-and-wood floored house with the U12 (below!). The battery only lasts on about 15 minutes for high, but that's bang average for cordless vacuums like these. The U16 Flex is unique because it has a bendable stick, making it perfect for cleaning tricky spaces.

Ultenic U12 Vesla: was $189 now $168 at Amazon I awarded the Ultenic U12 Vesla the coveted 4.5 star Editor's Choice rating in my review. Not only does the U12 Vesla have the same green light technology of much, much pricer Dysons, it's also really powerful. The U12 Vesla cleaned both thick pile carpet and hardwood floors without breaking a sweat. Although it's not as powerful as a Dyson or a Samsung, for just $168, can you really complain? I think this is the ideal vacuum cleaner for someone on a budget, or someone with a small apartment (like me!).

Dyson V11: was $569 now $399 at Amazon We reviewed the Dyson V11 last year and praised it for its powerful suction and impressive battery life. At $399, this is a fantastic deal. It's probably the best way to get Dyson performance at a semi-budget price. While it doesn't have the mesmerizing green light technology of other Dyson models, as I said above, the V11 is probably the cheapest way to get premium Dyson performance. Alternatively you could check out the $299 Dyson V8 on Amazon, but I'd recommend the V11 instead.

Dyson V15 Detect: was $749 now $569 at Amazon This premium Dyson vacuum has an impressive 60 minute run time, and the handy green light illuminates every speck of dust. I've reviewed (and also have) the similar Dyson Gen5Detect, and let me tell you, that little green light will make you go crazy for cleaning — in a good way. I'm obsessed with getting every last speck of dust like it's a game. What's more is that the V15 Detect has HEPA filters for ultimate reassurance!

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra: was $1,099 now $799 at Amazon This is it: the King Kong of vacuum savings. The piece de resistance. The cherry on top. The... well, you catch my drift. I have never been in love with a vacuum cleaner like I am with the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra. I awarded it the rare perfect 5 stars in my review. In the "cons" section, I just wrote "literally nothing". Yes, I know $1,099 is pricey for a vacuum. But at $799, this vacuum is like a 11/10. Maybe even a 12/10. Let me run through just a few of the reasons why: it self empties, it can clean even the thickest pile rugs like no tomorrow, and it comes with two batteries. This will be the last vacuum you ever buy, trust me. I love this vacuum more than anything else I've ever reviewed.

