Target's Black Friday deals just dropped —here’s the 27 best sales I'd get on Lego, TVs, home appliances and more
I've found the best deals at Target ahead of Black Friday
Black Friday is fast approaching, but if you're looking to get an early start on your holiday shopping then you're in luck. Target is already dropping prices on everything from Lego sets to home appliances, so you don't want to miss out.
Right now, Target is knocking 50% kitchen and home appliances from leading brands like Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig and more. You can also save up to 30% on select toys and Lego sets at Target. Decking out your home for the holidays? Look no further than Target for up to 30% off Christmas decor.
Scroll on to see the deals that are worth adding to your cart ahead of Black Friday. For more ways to save, check out our Target promo codes guide or our Black Friday deals live blog for the best sales across all major retailers right now.
Editor's Choice
Toys: up to 50% off
Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.
Home appliances: Up to 50% off
Right now Target is slashing prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more.
Christmas decor: up to 30% off
Save big on all your holiday decorations this year, as Target is slashing prices on ornaments, lights, trees, and more.
The Fire TV Stick 4K sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
The most popular ship in Star Wars history, the Millennium Falcon looks as resplendent as ever in Lego form. This version of the beloved Corellian freighter starship features an array of intricate details and an open-top panel for exploring the interior. It comes with seven Minifigures but is based on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie so there's no Han Solo.
Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...
The Ninja Air Fryer Pro comes with a decent 5-quart capacity, and reaches a high temperature of 400 degrees F. With its 4-in-1 functionality, it can Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate in less time — making it versatile for daily cooking. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
At $169 the Beats Studio Pro are a steal. Their sound is better than most at this price point; they fold up to be super compact; and Beats' new foam earcups makes them plenty comfortable. You also get active noise canceling and up to 40 hours of battery life.
Price check: $169 @ Amazon
Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range.
The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.
Price check: $996 @ Amazon
Lego
This quick-build, microscale Lego Star Wars Y-wing toy is perfect for fans looking to create their own Star Wars: The Clone Wars adventures. The set includes a Captain Rex minifigure and a miniature version of the iconic Star Wars starfighter.
This Lego Christmas countdown includes 24 characters, activities, and surprises behind every door, including several mini buildable sets. The versions themed to Disney and Marvel Spider-Man are also on sale.
Though the entire LEGO botanicals collection is worth owning, my favorite find among this year's Black Friday discounts is the LEGO Icons Plum Blossom, a beautiful display piece that even comes with its own pot!
Build your own level in the style of Super Mario Bros. with this interactive Lego playset. It includes a Mario, Bowser Jr., Goomba and Yoshi toy figures as well as 3 environment builds, including a start pipe, question-mark block, and goal pole.
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
iPads and tablets
An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.
In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever at Target. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $199 — a great savings of $105 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.
Home appliances
If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this Ponderosa Green color.
The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single-cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's the easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy.
The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.
The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.
This multi-functional vacuum can transform from an upright to a handheld in no time. It's powerful enough to tackle carpets and bare floors and superb for pet hair pick-up. Its swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver in and out of tight spaces, in corners, around furniture.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Save $40 right now on the Ninja Thirsti, which makes it a breeze to whip up flavored still and sparkling drinks at home. You can personalize the fizz, flavor and drink size, and it comes with a CO2 cylinder and variety of flavored water drops.
If you’ve got more than six mouths to feed, you’ll want to check out the Instant Pot Rio Wide. This huge appliance can feed up to eight people and is so easy to use that it’s ideal for beginners, too. In testing, I loved how this Instant Pot helped me make soup from start to finish — yes, from browning the onions and garlic all the way to eating — in just one pot.
Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.
Computing and accessories
The Razer Basilisk V3 is a gamer's dream — it's feels great in your hand and moves smoothly across your mousepad. You can now get this fantastic wired gaming mouse for under $50, with 11 programmable buttons and multiple RGB lighting zones. It's worth noting you can snag this mouse for $5 less at Amazon right now.
Price check: $44 @ Amazon
A solid choice for kids or basic web tasks, this HP Chromebook 14 model has a 14-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Processor N100, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The notebook also has a 720p webcam and an estimated 12 hours of battery life.
