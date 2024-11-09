Target's Black Friday deals just dropped —here’s the 27 best sales I'd get on Lego, TVs, home appliances and more

Black Friday is fast approaching, but if you're looking to get an early start on your holiday shopping then you're in luck. Target is already dropping prices on everything from Lego sets to home appliances, so you don't want to miss out.

Right now, Target is knocking 50% kitchen and home appliances from leading brands like Ninja, Nespresso, Keurig and more. You can also save up to 30% on select toys and Lego sets at Target. Decking out your home for the holidays? Look no further than Target for up to 30% off Christmas decor.

Editor's Choice

Toys: up to 50% off

Target is taking up to 50% off select toys. You'll find discounts on everything from Barbie playsets, LEGO, Mini Brands, Hot Wheels, FAO Schwarz and more.

Home appliances: Up to 50% off

Right now Target is slashing prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso, and more.

Christmas decor: up to 30% off

Save big on all your holiday decorations this year, as Target is slashing prices on ornaments, lights, trees, and more.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set 75257: was $135 now $95 at Target The most popular ship in Star Wars history, the Millennium Falcon looks as resplendent as ever in Lego form. This version of the beloved Corellian freighter starship features an array of intricate details and an open-top panel for exploring the interior. It comes with seven Minifigures but is based on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie so there's no Han Solo.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419: was $169 now $135 at Target Have a Potterhead in your life? This is the Lego set they need. This impressively detailed, 2660-piece set is the very first Lego model of the Wizarding World's most iconic locale: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and it's absolutely packed with hidden details; my personal favorite is the dinky Chamber of Secrets hidden well below the rocks...

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity: was $119 now $79 at Target The Ninja Air Fryer Pro comes with a decent 5-quart capacity, and reaches a high temperature of 400 degrees F. With its 4-in-1 functionality, it can Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate in less time — making it versatile for daily cooking. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Costway Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill: was $509 now $178 at Target Don't you just hate when you're too busy to get those steps in during your workday? Well, now you can kill two birds with one stone when using this under desk treadmill. Simple to move and store, this treadmill that is essentially just a walking pad can be placed near your desk so you can still get your work done while walking. Its 7-layer non-slip running belt ensures your safety whether you're walking or jogging between the 0.6 and 3.8 MPH speed range.

LG 55" B4 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $999 at Target The LG B4 OLED comes in at the tail end of LG's 2024 TV lineup. But don't let that fool you, as the B4 proves to be a stellar option with a 120Hz refresh rate and all the gaming features you could ask for. The B4 leverages LG's new a8 processor for serious upscaling and picture performance, ensuring you get the best seat in the house in all things entertainment. Note: Amazon has it for $3 less.

Lego

iPads and tablets

Amazon Fire HD 10": was $139 now $74 at Target An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) 64GB + WI-FI: was $329 now $199 at Target In the market for an iPad? This 10.2-inch 2021 model has dropped to its lowest price ever at Target. Get the 64GB + Wi-Fi model for only $199 — a great savings of $105 compared to the normal list price of $329. It may not be the most powerful iPad on the market, but its A13 Bionic chipset is still easily performant enough to get you through daily computing tasks.

Home appliances

Crock-Pot 4.5qt Slow Cooker: was $24 now $19 at Target If you're in the market for a simple, no-frills slow cooker, look no further than this Crock-Pot. With its 4.5 quart capacity, the Crock-pot is perfectly sized for feeding 5 or more people and is ideal for small family dinners and weekly meal prep. We're also loving this Ponderosa Green color.

Ninja Fit Single-serve Blender: was $69 now $59 at Target The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Ninja Air Fryer: was $89 now $79 at Target The Ninja Air Fryer comes with a 4 quart capacity which can fit up to 2 pounds of french fries. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Instant Pot Rio Wide 7.5QT: If you’ve got more than six mouths to feed, you’ll want to check out the Instant Pot Rio Wide. This huge appliance can feed up to eight people and is so easy to use that it’s ideal for beginners, too. In testing, I loved how this Instant Pot helped me make soup from start to finish — yes, from browning the onions and garlic all the way to eating — in just one pot.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $150 at Target Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

