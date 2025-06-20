The Home Depot's 4th of July deals are here — 6 bargains I'd buy now

The first 4th of July deals of the season are starting to trickle in. Whether you're shopping for a new barbecue grill or hoping to replace some dated furniture, The Home Depot just launched a massive promo with epic home deals sitewide.

Right now, The Home Depot is knocking up to 55% off cookware, artificial plants, wallpaper/tiles, and bedroom furniture. Also included in the sale are mattresses, TV stands, living room rugs, and more. It's one of the biggest deals I've seen from The Home Depot on home decor/furniture.

Make sure to snap up these deals before they’re gone! To keep the savings going, stay tuned to our Home Depot promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Luggage: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Score up to 50% off luggage at The Home Depot. Backpacks, suitcases and handbags are on sale as low as $39 after discount.

Artificial plants: deals from $12 @ The Home Depot

Give your home a fresh, summery look with some artificial plants. The Home Depot has various pots, artificial grass walls, and more on sale from just $12. Best of all — they don't require regular maintenance like real plants do.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Cookware sale: deals from $18 @ The Home Depot

Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 30% off.