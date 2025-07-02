Massive 4th of July Home Depot sale — 15 deals I'd shop on appliances, grills, patio furniture and more
Here’s the Home Depot 4th of July deals I’d get for my home
Heads up! Home Depot has launched its 4th of July sale. Whether you’re getting your home ready for a celebration or just want to take advantage of all the great savings, there are a ton of discounts on everything from patio furniture to appliances.
For starters, you can get up to 32% off select Traeger pellet grills at Home Depot. The sale includes some of our favorite models, like the Traeger Woodridge Pro Wi-Fi Pellet Grill on sale for $999 at Home Depot ($150 off.)
Plus, Home Depot is taking up to 51% off appliances. In some cases, you can make even bigger savings by bundling appliances together.
My favorite 4th of July Home Depot deals are listed below. For more savings, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live coverage.
Editor's Choice
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot
There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Patio umbrellas: deals from $23 @ Home Depot
Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas and bases on sale from $23 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
Price check: $209 @ Amazon
Outdoor Deals
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip. The hands-free mesh measures 39 in. x 83 in.
Get a set of these cushions, and your chairs will be both more comfortable and more stylish. They have a cheerful tropical flower print and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.
These string lights from Hampton Bay can be used indoors or outdoors, so they're great for lighting up your home or garden. This set comes with 24 shatter resistant LED lights.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon
Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.
Smart home
Anyone who is looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.
Price check: $238 @ Amazon
