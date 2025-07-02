Massive 4th of July Home Depot sale — 15 deals I'd shop on appliances, grills, patio furniture and more

Here’s the Home Depot 4th of July deals I’d get for my home

Home Depot logo shown against blue sky
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Heads up! Home Depot has launched its 4th of July sale. Whether you’re getting your home ready for a celebration or just want to take advantage of all the great savings, there are a ton of discounts on everything from patio furniture to appliances.

For starters, you can get up to 32% off select Traeger pellet grills at Home Depot. The sale includes some of our favorite models, like the Traeger Woodridge Pro Wi-Fi Pellet Grill on sale for $999 at Home Depot ($150 off.)

Plus, Home Depot is taking up to 51% off appliances. In some cases, you can make even bigger savings by bundling appliances together.

My favorite 4th of July Home Depot deals are listed below. For more savings, stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live coverage.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot

Tools and power equipment: up to $150 off @ Home Depot
There's a large range of savings across Home Depot's vast collection of tools right now. These offers include serious savings on everything from power drills to riding mowers.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Patio umbrellas: deals from $23 @ Home Depot

Patio umbrellas: deals from $23 @ Home Depot
Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas and bases on sale from $23 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.

Ninja DoubleStack XL 2-Basket Air Fryer
Ninja DoubleStack XL 2-Basket Air Fryer: was $249 now $209 at The Home Depot

For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
Price check: $209 @ Amazon

Outdoor Deals

Magic Mesh Plastic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door
Magic Mesh Plastic Mesh Magnetic Screen Door: was $14 now $12 at The Home Depot

This Magic Mesh screen door is a super easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip. The hands-free mesh measures 39 in. x 83 in.

Hampton Bay Tropical Outdoor High Back Dining Chair Cushion
Hampton Bay Tropical Outdoor High Back Dining Chair Cushion: was $49 now $29 at The Home Depot

Get a set of these cushions, and your chairs will be both more comfortable and more stylish. They have a cheerful tropical flower print and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.

Hampton Bay Edison Patio String Light
Hampton Bay Edison Patio String Light: was $39 now $29 at The Home Depot

These string lights from Hampton Bay can be used indoors or outdoors, so they're great for lighting up your home or garden. This set comes with 24 shatter resistant LED lights.

Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set
Nuu Garden Brown 3-piece outdoor patio bar set: was $332 now $199 at The Home Depot

This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker
Ninja Outdoor Electric Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $249 at The Home Depot

If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. It's the perfect option if you don't have the space for a standing grill.
Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill
Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $499 now $389 at The Home Depot

Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.

Traeger Woodridge Pro
Traeger Woodridge Pro: was $1,149 now $999 at The Home Depot

This Wi-Fi enabled smoker and pellet grill is the ultimate at-home barbecue appliance. It features a total 970 square inches of cooking space and a 24-pound hopper that's easy to clear. It's compatible with a Traeger-designed line of accessories, too.

Smart home

Arlo Video Doorbell 2K
Arlo Video Doorbell 2K: was $129 now $59 at The Home Depot

Anyone who is looking for a great deal on a video doorbell should check out this one on Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. We found a lot to like about it — for example, it works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be easily installed because it runs on a battery or can be hardwired. The 2K resolution produces incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. However, many of the features are gated behind the subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen)
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): was $279 now $239 at The Home Depot

In our Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) review, we appreciated this device's sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.
Price check: $238 @ Amazon

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

