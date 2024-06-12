Shop these Shark appliance steals on Amazon — 5 items I recommend
Save on robot vacuums, mops and air purifiers
If you're in the market for a new vacuum, Shark's latest sale on Amazon has you covered. Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested and they offer a wide variety of products designed to make household chores a breeze.
For a limited time only, Amazon has Shark appliances on sale from $69. You can get up to 40% off on cutting-edge Shark products including the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX ($199) and the Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum ($99). To help you navigate the sale, I've handpicked five deals you need to check out.
Shark deals on Amazon
Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon
With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.
Shark MessMaster Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon
When a traditional vacuum just won't cut it, this portable vacuum can step in and clean up virtually any wet or dry mess — think disasters from arts and crafts, pet accidents and even countertop kitchen catastrophes. It's lightweight, self-cleaning and can be used on almost any surface including carpets. You can even bring it out to your car to suck up any spills or crumbs.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon
For those who want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Amazon deal should not be missed. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance across different surfaces and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Its battery lasts up to 120 minutes — enough to clean your whole home. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
Ideal for pet owners, The Shark Rotator features a self-cleaning brushroll that can suck up hard-to-get pet hairs from carpets and rugs. It grips and captures not only pet hair, but long hair without creating a messy clog of hair wrap. The vacuum also includes a 3XL-capacity dust cup and anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filtration.
Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
