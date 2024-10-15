Patagonia and The North Face apparel are on sale now at REI — 9 deals I’d shop from $20
Cold weather apparel deals up to 50% off at REI
In many parts of the country, cold temperatures are already starting to set in — which means that layering up is a must. If you're like us, you'll use any excuse to sport a warm fleece, beanie or jacket. And fortunately, REI has you covered when it comes to cold-weather apparel.
In fact, REI is currently offering up to 50% off popular brands like Patagonia and The North Face. We're talking fluffy fleeces, warm gloves and weatherproof jackets all on sale starting at just $20. So, if you're in the market for a little cold weather treat, I recommend taking a look below at my 9 favorite styles from REI's cold-weather sale. For more seasonal deals, check out our early Black Friday deals guide.
Quick Links
- shop all Patagonia deals @ REI
- The North Face Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20
- The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves (Women's): was $45 now $31
- The North Face Re-Grind Quarter-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $85 now $41
- Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $129 now $63
- Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133
- Patagonia Down Sweater (Men's): was $279 now $138
- Patagonia Classic Retro-X jacket (Women's): was $229 now $139
- The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Women’s): was $330 now $164
REI deals
The North Face Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20 @ REI
This super-soft beanie is made with 100% recycled polyester and features an oversize logo patch. It will give you a cool and casual style whether you're walking around the city or trekking through the mountains. It comes in three additional colors and will be your go-to this fall and winter.
The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves (Women's): was $45 now $31 @ REI
Perfect for both runners and hikers alike, this pair of gloves feature a recycled polyester fabric and silicone gripper palms provide superior grip. The best part? They have 5-finger touch-screen capability.
The North Face Re-Grind Quarter-Zip Fleece (Men's): was $85 now $41 @ REI
With a whopping 50% in savings, you'll want to snatch up this pullover from The North Face that offers everyday, everywhere comfort whether you're out and about or hanging at home. It's crafted with a mix of both recycled cotton and polyester and comes in two additional colors.
Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $129 now $63 @ REI
This half-zip pullover features Patagonia's iconic, fluffy fleece. Ideal for casual wear, quick outdoor excursions or to hang in comfortably at home, the lightweight fleece pullover will keep you warm and toasty no matter the season.
Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover (Men's): was $229 now $113 @ REI
Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will be your go-to for crisp fall days. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.
Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $133 @ REI
Keep warm on chilly days and evenings with this women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. It comes in several other colors that are also on sale.
Patagonia Down Sweater (Men's): was $279 now $138 @ REI
The Patagonia Down Sweater utilizes 800-fill goose down for maximum insulating power and is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to keep wind and light precipitation at bay. One of the best cold-weather puffers for under $200 is an absolute steal. But you'll have to hurry — there's only a few sizes left.
Patagonia Classic Retro-X jacket (Women's): was $229 now $139 @ REI
Save on this Patagonia Retro-X jacket that comes in a garden green and snow pine design. It features a windproof barrier and polyester fleece exterior with a moisture-wicking, brushed-polyester mesh lining. The stylish fleece remains a firm fan favorite.
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Women’s): was $330 now $164 @ REI
This vintage puffer will keep you warm and dry should any fall storms come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries or drizzles and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. The 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.