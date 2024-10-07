Our favorite foldable phone is at its lowest price ever ahead of Prime Day

This Prime Day is a great time to look for the best cell phone deals of the year, but if it’s the best foldable phones you’re after in particular, the top deal may have already appeared before the Big Deal Days event even begins.

Right now you can buy the foldable OnePlus Open for $1,299 at Amazon, which matches its lowest price ever on the site. And you might be able to get it for even less with the help of some Amazon.com coupons.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon

You can check our OnePlus Open review for full details of why this phone's still our best foldable phone pick, but the lowdown is that it's a beautifully designed phone with generous specs, big and practical displays inside and out and a smart multi-tasking system. The price is the same for both the green and black versions, so take your pick!

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

OnePlus' first-ever foldable is top of our best foldables guide and a member of our best phones guide, even though the newer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are now on the market. And our OnePlus Open review will show you why.

I've used the OnePlus Open on and off for a long time, and can vouch for how both its outer 6.31-inch display and inner 7.82-inch displays are practical as well as beautiful to look at. I'm also a fan of how even though the Open's cheaper than its rivals, it has a more generous 16GB RAM/512GB storage spec as will, giving you plenty of space to keep and run your favorite apps.

While not a phone focused on camera quality, the Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras on the back can produce some impressive shots. But my favorite two features about this phone are its battery and its multitasking. The battery is large for a foldable, and the in-box 67W charger means the OnePlus Open offers the best battery life and charging speeds in its class. Meanwhile, OnePlus' Open Canvas system lets you open multiple apps at once and dynamically move between them, which a much smarter system than the static multi-app views seen on other foldables.

Our only caveats to whole-hearted praise of the OnePlus Open are the fact it lacks wireless charging — a little stingy of a flagship foldable like this — and that its night mode photos aren't up to the standard of rivals. But overall the OnePlus Open remains the best foldable you can buy today, and at this price you have even more of a reason to make it your next phone.

If you want more deals on other awesome products, we've rounded up all our findings in our Prime Big Deal Days hub for you to peruse.