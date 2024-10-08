The best foldable phone we’ve tested is $500 off for Prime Day — its lowest price ever

It's Prime Day, a time when many of us may be looking to purchase our next phone at a better-than-usual price. And as it happens, you are able to buy the best foldable phone we've tested to date at not just a good price, but the best price we've seen at it so far.

The OnePlus Open is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon, if you have a Prime membership. Non-members can still buy the phone for a discounted $1,299, but the Prime price is the lowest we've ever seen the Open go. Plus with some Amazon.com coupons you might be able to get even more money off.

You can check our OnePlus Open review for full details of why this phone's still our top foldable phone pick, but the lowdown is that it's a beautifully designed phone with generous specs, big and practical displays inside and out and a smart multi-tasking system. The price is the same for both the green and black versions, so take your pick! Note that you need to have a Prime membership to get the full discount. Non-members can instead buy the phone for $1,299, which is still a great offer at 24% off.

OnePlus' first-ever foldable is top of our best foldables guide and a member of our best phones guide, even though the newer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold are now on the market. And our OnePlus Open review will show you why.

I've used the OnePlus Open on and off for a long time, and can vouch for how both its outer 6.31-inch display and inner 7.82-inch displays are practical as well as beautiful to look at. I'm also a fan of how, even though the Open's cheaper than its rivals, it has a more generous 16GB RAM/512GB storage spec as will, giving you plenty of space to keep and run your favorite apps.

While not a phone focused on camera quality, the Hasselblad-tuned triple cameras on the back can produce some impressive shots. But my favorite two features about this phone are its battery and its multitasking. The battery is large for a foldable, and the in-box 67W charger means the OnePlus Open offers the best battery life and charging speeds in its class.

Meanwhile, OnePlus' Open Canvas system lets you open multiple apps at once and dynamically move between them, which a much smarter system than the static multi-app views seen on other foldables.

Our only caveats to whole-hearted praise of the OnePlus Open are the fact it lacks wireless charging — a little stingy of a flagship foldable like this — and that its night mode photos aren't up to the standard of rivals. But overall, the OnePlus Open remains the greatest foldable you can buy today, and at this price, you have even more reason to make it your next phone.

