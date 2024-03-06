Massive Samsung spring sale — here's the 7 deals I'd buy now

The Samsung Spring Sale is here, and it's a massive opportunity to save on Samsung phones, TVs, appliances and more. Samsung is dropping new exclusive deals every day and there are many you don't want to miss.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale from $549 with trade-in at Samsung. You can also save extra through Samsung's offer programs and get a $100 Samsung credit if you buy your phone through a carrier. This is an incredible offer on one of the best phones on the market.

Plus, the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV is $1,799 at Samsung. This is a huge $700 discount off the best OLED TV we've reviewed. With stunning visuals, colors and brightness, great gaming features, and easy cable management thanks to Samsung's One Connect box, this TV has it all.

Samsung spring sale — Best deals now

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness, and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Samsung

$700 off! Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. This Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG, and Dolby Atmos support. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third-party merchant.

Samsung 55" S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Samsung

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third-party merchant.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $89 @ Samsung

Samsung's new Galaxy Buds FE are now on sale for $89. They offer noise cancellation, sound amplification, ambient mode and a bunch of other features that are great to have at this price. They lack wireless charging, but otherwise provide good value for money.

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $584 now $429 @ Samsung

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher (DW80CG4021SR) holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about running costs. Right now, it’s priced at just $429, which is great value considering what it has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

If you want one of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers a beautiful AMOLED display, a good pair of speakers and decent performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You also get the S-Pen included, which is great value.

