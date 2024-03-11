Huge Samsung spring sale live — 15 deals I’d buy now on TVs, phones, smartwatches and more

New deals are continuing to drop in the Discover Samsung Spring Sale event. That means now's the time to shop Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OLED TVs, laptops and more with huge discounts.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale from $549 with trade-in at Samsung. This is an incredible price for a flagship phone with fast performance, great cameras, long battery life and a beautiful display. Samsung's AI features like circle-to-search and chat assist also give the S24 Ultra an edge.

If you want to upgrade your home theatre, you can bundle and save up to $3,800 on select TVs and soundbars at Samsung. This sale includes both the Samsung S95C OLED TV and the Samsung QN90C QLED TV, the best TVs we've reviewed in their respective categories.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Samsung deals. Plus, check out this huge Skechers sale at Amazon.

TVs

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,799 @ Samsung

$700 off! Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. This Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG, and Dolby Atmos support. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third-party merchant.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy | $1,797 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,299 @ Samsung

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. The only major difference is that the S95C gets brighter, which makes it a better pick for rooms with lots of ambient light. Otherwise, the S90C is an amazing value that'll save you a few hundred bucks. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. Note that Amazon has it for a few bucks less, but it ships via a third-party merchant.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,297 @ Amazon

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,699 @ Samsung

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration. Our Samsung QN90C QLED TV review said it best: "Thanks to its best-in-class HDR brightness, ample viewing options and strong picture performance, this is the QLED to beat this year." Note: Amazon has it for $2 less, but it ships via a third-party retailer.

Price check: $1,697 @ Amazon | $1,699 @ Best Buy

Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $750 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,299 @ Amazon | $1,299 @ Best Buy

Galaxy Z Flip 5: up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 is on sale for $220 off at Samsung, and you can get up to $700 off when you trade-in an old device. This Windows 11 laptop has a 15.6-inch display with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Samsung

In our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review, we called this the ultimate Samsung laptop. It has a gorgeous 16-inch AMOLED display, powerful performance and a productivity friendly design. This makes it perfect for creative professionals, and it's a superb laptop for gaming too. This deal is for the model with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $249 @ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

If you want one of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers a beautiful AMOLED display, a good pair of speakers and decent performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You also get the S-Pen included, which is great value.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra (12GB/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Samsung

The ultimate Samsung tablet is now on sale for $100 off. With a gorgeous 14.6-inch OLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 0.22-inch thin design, this tablet is ideal for power users on the go who want a large-screen portable device. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we praised its fast performance and versatility. This deal is for the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Appliances

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $584 now $399 @ Samsung

If you’re after a dishwasher, here’s the deal for you. This Samsung dishwasher (DW80CG4021SR) holds a generous 14 place settings across its two racks. Plus, it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about high running costs. Right now, it’s priced at just $399, which is great value considering what it has to offer.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator: was $4,214 now $2,999 @ Samsung

Save $1,215 on this Bespoke Samsung refrigerator. It's tricked out with plenty of premium features, like Samsung's smart Family Hub panel. There's also Smart Things integration to control your other smart home devices, customizable drawer temperatures,and dispensers for both ice and flavored water.

Monitors