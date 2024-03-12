Huge Nike sale on our favorite running shoes — here's the 5 deals I'd buy
Some of our favorite Nike sneakers and accessories are being slashed in price
Spring is on its way, meaning it's the perfect time to get outdoors. That saying goes double right now, as there are huge discounts up for grabs on some of our favorite Nike running shoes and apparel.
Our best running shoes, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 are on sale from $77 at Nike. They're lightweight, comfortable and versatile, making them a great everyday running shoe. There's a huge 40% discount available on certain sizes and colors.
If you're looking for more cushiony comfort, the Nike Invincible 3 are on sale from $132 at Nike. These are the best max-cushioned running shoes we've tested, and you can get them on sale with up to 30% off certain sizes and colors.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Nike deals currently available. Also don't miss the Skechers deals I'd recommend at Amazon and this massive Adidas sale at Amazon.
Nike deals — Quick links
- Nike Pegasus 40 (men's): was $130 now $77
- Nike Wildhorse 8 (women's): was $130 now $78
- Nike Pegasus Turbo (men's): was $150 now $89
- Nike InfinityRN 4 (men's): was $160 now $95
- Nike Invincible 3 (men's): was $180 now $132
Nike deals — Best sales now
Nike Pegasus 40 (men's): was $130 now $77 @ Nike
The Nike Pegasus 40 is a workhorse of a running shoe, suited to easy miles and faster sessions. It's a solid, stable, reliable shoe, and the 40th iteration was one of our favorite versions yet. It's our choice for the best running shoe on the market. The Women's Pegasus 40 are also on sale from $91.
Nike Pegasus Turbo (men's): was $150 now $89 @ Nike
The Peg Turbo has all the durability of the Nike Pegasus, but with a lighter, more responsive foam to help you pick up the pace when you need. Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor Jane McGuire has run miles in this shoe, and loves it. The Women's Pegasus Turbo are also on sale from $90.
Nike Wildhorse 8 (men's): was $140 now $90 @ Nike
The Nike Wildhorse 8 is our choice for the best-looking trail running shoe. The midsole contains Nike's React Foam, which provides a pleasant balance between cushioning and ground feel. They're comfortable to wear while running long distances, but we noted that the outsole can be slippery while running on wet terrain. The Women's Wildhorse 8 are also on sale from $78.
Nike InfinityRN 4 (men's): was $160 now $95 @ Nike
The Infinity Run 4 is the latest iteration of Nike's Infinity line. It's a good all-rounder — comfortable enough for easy and recovery runs, while still being supportive enough to wear in the gym. We rank them as the best Nike shoe for beginners. The Women's InfinityRN 4 are also on sale from $112.
Nike Invincible 3 (men's): were $180 now $132 @ Nike
If comfort is king, the Nike Invincible 3 is here to serve. Discounted up to 30%, this super-cushioned sneaker is one of the best Nike running shoes for recovery thanks to a sizable helping of Nike's ZoomX foam in the midsole. It also looks darn fly. The Women's Invincible 3 are also on sale from $135.
