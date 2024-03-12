Amazon has a massive sale on Samsung monitors — here's the 7 deals I'd buy
Samsung computing and gaming monitors are on sale from $149 at Amazon
Now's the time to upgrade your desktop setup. There's a huge Samsung monitors sale at Amazon, with massive discounts on our favorite models. The sale includes everything from budget-friendly displays to jaw-dropping monitors.
The Samsung UJ59 32-inch 4K monitor is $279 at Amazon ($60 off.) It's a good choice if you're looking for a 4K monitor but don't want to spend a lot. Its processor can even upscale non-HD images up to sharp 4K very well.
Meanwhile, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $899 at Amazon. This incredible curved gaming monitor is on sale for $400 off its usual price.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Samsung monitor deals. Plus, check out this huge Nike running shoes sale.
Samsung monitor deals — Best sales now
Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: was $249 now $147 @ Amazon
This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level. It's on sale for just $147.
Price check: $199 @ Samsung
Samsung 32" ViewFinity UJ59: was $339 now $279 @ Amazon
This widescreen UHD monitor delivers vivid images and can seamlessly upscale non-HD content to make it look better than ever. It also packs AMD FreeSync technology and a Low Input Lag mode which gamers will appreciate it. However, it's 60Hz refresh rate is a little disappointing, but it's still worth considering if you're shopping on a budget.
Price check: $339 @ Samsung
Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon
This Samsung Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.
Price check: $399 @ Samsung
Samsung 32" M80C Smart Monitor: was $699 now $399 @ Amazon
This 32-inch Samsung Smart Monitor can access loads of the best streaming services, and can effectively double as a television. It also sports an impressively slim design with ultra-slim bezels. It's an UHD display but the refresh rate is locked at a rather underwhelming 60Hz. This isn't the best gaming pick, but it's a solid option if you need a monitor that can function as the center of your entertainment setup.
Price check: $399 @ Samsung
Samsung 32" Smart Monitor M8: was $729 now $599 @ Amazon
The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a solid rival to the Apple Studio display. It packs a 32-inch 4K display, speakers, a webcam and other features like built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It also features HDR support, unlike its rival.
Price check: sold out @ Samsung
Samsung 49" Odyssey G95SC: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon
This 2024 Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor is on sale for $899, a $400 discount. The 1000 Dual QHD resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio help you get truly immersed in your games. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and a low lag time of 1ms.
Price check: $1,799 @ Samsung
Samsung 43" Odyssey G85SB: was $1,499 now $994 @ Amazon
The Samsung Odyssey G85SB packs a 175Hz refresh rate, Display HDR True Black 400 and an Ultra-WQHD display. This is great for gaming, and because of the large size of this 43-inch model, it can also be used for effective multi-tasking. Amazon has just dropped this monitor down to $994, which is more than $500 off its full retail price.
Price check: $999 @ Samsung
