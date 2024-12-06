Massive Amazon weekend sale is live — 25 holiday deals I'd buy now on OLED TVs, Ring, headphones and more from $17
Here's the Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart for the holidays
We're officially a week from Black Friday. You might think that all the best sales of the year are over, but think again! Not only have some of my favorite sales stuck around, but new holiday deals are launching at Amazon by the day.
For example, right now you can get the AirPods 4 with active noise canceling for $139 at Amazon. This is $40 off and even cheaper than I saw them sell for last week. Plus, the Sony 55" Bravia 8 OLED 4K TV is $1,398 at Amazon. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've tested, especially for PS5 gamers. Currently on sale for $400 off, it has hit its lowest price ever.
Scroll down to see the deals I'd buy in Amazon's weekend sale. For more, see our Amazon promo codes guide and check out the deals I'd get in Walmart's holiday sale, too.
My favorite Amazon deals
iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Price check: $22 @ Best Buy
Ugg sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 30% off select boots, slippers and sandals from Ugg. These are perfect as gifts or to keep your feet cozy through the winter.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
From hoodies to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $8.
Crocs sale: deals from $15 @ Amazon
Amazon is still knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.
Skechers shoes/apparel: from $17 @ Amazon
Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $17.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Note that Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $49.
Price check: from $49 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our review. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.
The Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV is a stellar 2024 TV that sits perfectly well between Sony's Bravia 9 and the A95L OLED. It corrals a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel built for entertainment. As for HDR support, it comes equipped with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. A 50W 2.1 speaker is quite the added touch. In our Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV review, we said it offers the perfect blacks OLED is known for, plus the wide off-center viewing angles that customers tend to appreciate about OLED technology.
In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked this TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel. Just note that the newer Samsung S95D OLED is now available.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
The Z95 is Panasonic's new premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
Smart home
This is the most affordable Alexa speaker made by Amazon sells and it’s now been slashed to an even lower price. In our Echo Pop review, we were impressed by the speaker's sound for its small size. It lacks the temperature and motion sensors of the Echo Dot, but the Echo Pop still allows you to set timers, control your other smart home devices and more.
Price check: $17 @ Best Buy
The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: $22 @ Best Buy
The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.
Ring upgraded its entry-level doorbell with Head-to-Toe 1080p video for extra vertical coverage. This lets you see packages and people standing closer to the door. While it's stuck with a built-in battery and has a basic HD resolution compared to the rest of the lineup, its 1080p camera is plenty enough to see who's at your door and the size of the packages being dropped off.
Headphones
Our Sony WH-C520 headphones review said these headphones "deliver on battery life and performance." They're 360 Reality Audio compatible for more 3D sound and you can customize EQ in the Sony Headphones app. Although there's no active noise cancelling function, they have built-in mics for hands-free voice and video calls and noise suppression processing to keep your voice sounding clear in noisy environments. They're also rated for up to 50 hours of battery life.
Price: $39 @ Walmart | $39 @ Best Buy
These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. This is their lowest price ever.
The Beats Solo4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
Appliances
Our Keurig K-Mini review said this compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. This sold for $49 on Cyber Monday, but it's still a solid deal at this price.
It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode and more.
If you’re a fan of cooking outdoors, this is the deal for you. This outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza. Powered by electricity, it can reach up to 700°F, plus there’s the option to add wood pellets if you want smoked food too. The capacity can hold a 12 lb turkey or a 12-inch pizza, which is generous enough. This could make for a great holiday gift for those who love hosting outdoor parties. To learn more about it, read our Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven review.
