Keeper is taking 50% off its top-rated password manager

Presidents' Day sales are — for the most part — over. However, I've just spotted a killer deal on one of our favorite password managers.

Currently, Keeper is taking 50% off all Personal and Family plans. Additionally, you can save 30% off all Business plans. That's one of the biggest percent-off discounts we've seen from Keeper this year. After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120). For more ways to save, make sure to read our guide to the best Keeper Security promo codes.

Keeper password manager: 50% off select plans @ Keeper

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, Keeper Unlimited plans are 50% off. For instance, you can get a 1-year plan for $17.52 (was $35.04) or a 1-year business plan for $84 (was $120).

Keeper is one of the best password managers you can buy. Although it offers a free tier, we recommend upgrading to the paid plan. It offers everything found in the free plan, plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

In our Keeper password manager review we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. We're also fans of Keeper's Security Audit, which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.