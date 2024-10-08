I test instant cameras for a living — here are 7 of my favorite Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are upon us, and that means there are hefty discounts on hundreds of products. If you're like me and love photography, you may have had your eye on one of the best instant cameras. Now's the time to save big. I've loved instant photography for as long as I can remember and I'm in the envious position of getting to review one every two weeks or so. I've found some pretty sweet deals for you this Prime Day — don't miss out on these!

For example, the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 is currently 40% off at Amazon, and if you're familiar with Fuji's instant cameras, you know you're getting the best-in-class print and image quality. Meanwhile, the Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 is currently 20% off at Amazon — and it comes with 16 pieces of film. And there's more where that came from.

But once these deals are gone, you'll have to wait a couple of months until Black Friday — and there's no guarantee you'll see them again. So what are you waiting for?

Best Prime Day instant camera deals

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6: was $147 now $89

Although the deal doesn't apply to all colors, the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 looks lush in Blush Gold, and there's no better camera to buy if you love square prints. An older analog model, you can get creative thanks to the multi-exposure mode, self-timer, and more features. Grab some color or monochromatic film and get snapping.

Fujifilm Instax mini 11 bundle: was $179 now $134

My first instant camera was the Instax mini 8 and I recently rated the Instax mini 12 very highly, so trust me when I say you won't regret getting the Instax mini 11 this Prime Day. An intuitive, minimalistic device, the Instax mini 11 produces gorgeous images in under two minutes, and its lightweight body means it's easy to carry around. In this bundle, you'll get 50 pieces of film and a carry case to keep this cutie scratch-free.

Polaroid Now+ Generation 2: was $174 now $139

The Polaroid Now+ Gen 2 is a really fun camera but it's pricey, so you don't want to miss out on this deal. With its easy use and advanced settings, this camera is well-suited to casual and serious instant photographers. I love its retro aesthetic and the accompanying five lens filters for more creativity. And the camera is compatible with i-Type and 600 films, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro: was $119 now $101

The wonderful Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro is one of the best instant cameras for travel, thanks to its compact and portable body. In my Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro review, I said that this camera combines vintage charm and modern convenience, allowing you to print lovely images from your smartphone while looking oh-so-retro. Color reproduction is faithful, and the camera itself is extremely easy to use, so what's not to love?

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro bundle: was $129 now $110

The larger sibling of the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro just got a sweet price cut on Prime Day too, so if you want bigger prints but the same faithful color reproduction and retro looks, check out the Mini Shot 3 Retro. Available as a bundle, you'll get 60 papers and cartridges to keep you going for a long time.

Kodak Smile: was $99 now $84

Looking for an instant camera with a simple yet clever design? The Kodak Smile is an excellent choice for those who want an easy-to-use camera that lets you choose which photos you really want to print. This Prime Day deal is a steal for this compact and portable camera — one that doubles as a mini printer which produces vibrant and lovely prints.

Fujifilm Instax mini Evo bundle: was $359 now $319

I have been desperately waiting for this camera to go on sale because it's the best instant camera I've tested. In my Fujifilm Instax mini Evo review, I praised this camera for its premium build, 100 different effect combinations, superb low-light performance, and lovely print quality. I even used it to document my vacation, and it was better than using a smartphone. In this Prime Day deal, you get 40 pieces of film, a flex tripod, a 32GB memory card, and lots more.

There are plenty of Prime Day deals to choose from if you want an instant camera, as you can see. I can vouch for these cameras as I've used them, and you won't go wrong settling for a Kodak, Fujifilm Instax or Polaroid camera.

So, what will you nab this Prime Day? I'll be going for the Fujifilm Instax mini Evo deal — the bundle is too good to pass up on!