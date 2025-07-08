I tested and loved the Fujifilm Instax Pal — and Walmart is currently selling it for 50% off!

Happy Prime Day deals week! Here at Tom's Guide, we're constantly scouring the net to bring you the best deals on TVs, laptops, cameras, audio gear and more. As Amazon ramps up its discounts, Walmart has stepped up its game too — and I've found a killer deal on the cutest little camera.

I'm talking about the Fujifilm Instax Pal, one of the tiniest cameras out there that makes social gatherings and parties even more fun. It's currently discounted by 50% at Walmart. Yep, that's right. You can get the Instax Pal for just $49 instead of its retail price of $99. I'd snag this deal right now if I were you.

Fujifilm Instax Pal: was $99 now $49 at Walmart Cute, lightweight and portable, the Fujifilm Instax Pal is a delightful camera. It takes retro-style images and is extremely easy to use. This camera could be a great addition to a party as it’s very shareable.

I test some of the best cameras so believe me when I say that the Instax Pal is the cutest I've tested so far. It's very small, measuring 1.74 x 1.69 x 1.66 inches and weighing 1.44 ounces, so you can pop it into your pocket and be on your way. It comes in fun colors too, such as pink, pistachio green and more.

But its biggest selling point is its fun factor. Firstly, it's extremely easy to use with just two buttons. It even makes a cute start-up sound which almost humanizes it, and a sad noise when you turn it off! Because there's no screen, you can't see the photos you've taken (unless you use the app). My friends and I had a lot of fun with it, just taking random photos of each other over drinks.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Future)

Granted, the photos aren't the most hi-def, as the Instax Pal can take only 4.9MP photos — but that isn't the point here. The point is to have fun, leave the camera at a table and let everyone take photos with it. It makes for the perfect snapper at a party, event or even a wedding.

The dedicated Instax Pal app also lets you edit photos, add stickers and text to snaps, print them via a dedicated Instax printer, change the film format, add pre-shutter sounds, and more. You can remotely trigger the shutter too for group photos!

If you want a cute camera and aren't too bothered about specs, I'd highly recommend the Instax Pal. Testing it was so much fun and my colleagues would attest to that. It's currently 50% off at Walmart, making it an absolute steal.

Don't forget to tune into our Amazon Prime Day deals live blog for more big savings on our favorite tech! Also, did you know you can get a bunch of freebies this week? Well, now you do.