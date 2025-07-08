Hurry! Save up to 50% with these Prime Day outdoor deals to spruce up your yard

The sun is here, and the perfect time to enjoy your outdoor space and upgrade your yard.

If you take pride in having a lush lawn and beautiful garden, you’ll need all the essential tools to make sure it’s summer-ready.

And there’s no better time than Amazon Prime Day to grab some hot outdoor deals.

Luckily, we’ve done all the work for you and have spotted some great backyard buys, from lawn care and gardening tools to patio furniture. There are plenty of deals of up to 50% off — saving you serious cash.

So, if you want to instantly transform your outdoor space and make it look stylish and welcoming, these are the top Prime Day deals to snap up fast.

Best lawncare deals

Orbit 57946 B-hyve: was $167 now $108 at Amazon If you have a large yard or don’t fancy the manual labor of watering your lawn or plants regularly, having a smart sprinkler system can make all the difference. The B-hyve can be set up either indoors or outdoors, and you can control via the intuitive app on your smartphone. You can set your watering schedules, auto shut off and adjust your sprinklers from anywhere. What's more, the B-hyve comes with WeatherSense to adjust watering schedules to the weather conditions.

Best outdoor furniture

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set : was $277 now $120 at Amazon If you're hosting outdoors or have limited space, this circular table and patio set is a great deal. This rippled, glass tabletop sits on top of a sturdy steel frame base, and it comes with four folding chairs made from a lightweight fabric. These are easy to clean, move around and store when not in use. What's more, it comes with a handy table umbrella to shield you from the sun's rays while you’re dining. With over 50% off, you’ll certainly be getting your money’s worth.

Best Choice Products 10ft Solar Polyester LED Lighted Patio Umbrella: was $104 now $79 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day or you're hosting parties in style, this 10 ft solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind whilst providing enough air flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight-frame ribs to illuminate your yard when the sun goes down.

Cekene Round Outdoor Rug: was $49 now $35.50 at Amazon This round rug is perfect for small outdoor spaces and has an affordable price. With a diameter of 5 inches, it’s made from durable plastic straw material that's both hard-wearing and waterproof. It’s also reversible, with an eye-catching, modern, vintage design. What’s more, these rugs are versatile and can also be placed on a lawn, deck, balcony or even garage.

Workpro Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer: was $35 now $28 at Amazon This 2-in-1, handheld tool may be miniature, but it has impressive power. It comes with two interchangeable blades for grass and hedge trimming. What’s more, it’s lightweight and easy to use if you want to do those quick jobs. It’s also easy to charge via USB port, and safe to carry around the garden. And at 18% off, this is great value for money!

Greenworks 40V 13" Cordless String Trimmer/Weed Wacker + Edger: was $139 now $94 at Amazon This versatile tool easily converts from trimming to edging and includes a razor-sharp blade for the smartest lawn borders on the street. It offers fast cutting, up to 9000 RPM, with a maximum run time of 22 minutes and weighs just over 5 pounds. Your yard will certainly look tidy, at a bargain price too.

