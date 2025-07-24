Home Depot's summer sale is live — 19 deals I'd buy for my backyard starting at $3

We're currently in the thick of summer — and if you have an outdoor space, you're probably using it as much as possible. But let's be honest: the backyard can probably use a little makeover. That's where the Home Depot steps in.

From sprucing up your landscaping to cozying up your patio with some new furniture, you'll find everything you need at the one-stop shop. In fact, Home Depot is currently hosting a huge sale on patio furniture, landscaping essentials and more with deals starting at just $3.

Sprucing up your space doesn't have to break the bank. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable outdoor picks for summer. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot

A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.

Landscaping supplies: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Home Depot's sale is a great opportunity to revamp your backyard. The sale includes discounts on landscaping supplies, such as individual tiles and paver kits with prices from $7. Brands include MSI, Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and more.

Patio umbrellas: deals from $36 @ Home Depot

Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas on sale from $36 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.

Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmowers: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Home Depot Outdoor Deals

Suncast 175 ft. Hose Reel Mobile Cart: was $44 now $34 at The Home Depot This Hose Reel Mobile Cart from Suncast should make your gardening tasks easier this summer. It fits up to a 175 ft. hose with hooks at each end to hold on when you don't have your hands free. Plus, it has wheels so you can easily move it around.

StyleWell Amberview 6-Piece Steel Square Outdoor Dining Set: was $129 now $64 at The Home Depot At just $64, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $82 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Nuu Garden Iron Frame Swivel Dining Chair Set: was $269 now $189 at The Home Depot This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $189 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $523 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Nuu Garden Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,029 now $719 at The Home Depot This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.