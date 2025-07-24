Home Depot's summer sale is live — 19 deals I'd buy for my backyard starting at $3
Shop affordable deals to spruce up your outdoor space
We're currently in the thick of summer — and if you have an outdoor space, you're probably using it as much as possible. But let's be honest: the backyard can probably use a little makeover. That's where the Home Depot steps in.
From sprucing up your landscaping to cozying up your patio with some new furniture, you'll find everything you need at the one-stop shop. In fact, Home Depot is currently hosting a huge sale on patio furniture, landscaping essentials and more with deals starting at just $3.
Sprucing up your space doesn't have to break the bank. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable outdoor picks for summer. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot patio furniture deals
- Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3
- Landscaping supplies: deals from $7
- Patio umbrellas: deals from $36
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
- Lawnmowers: deals from $199
- Hampton Bay Tropical Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion: was $49 now $24
- Suncast 175 ft. Hose Reel Mobile Cart: was $44 now $34
- Style Well Amberview 6-Piece Steel Square Outdoor Dining Set: was $129 now $64
- Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $82
- Nuu Garden 7-Pieces Outdoor Patio Dining Table and Chairs: was $729 now $534
Editor's Choice
Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot
A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.
Landscaping supplies: deals from $7 @ Home Depot
Home Depot's sale is a great opportunity to revamp your backyard. The sale includes discounts on landscaping supplies, such as individual tiles and paver kits with prices from $7. Brands include MSI, Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and more.
Patio umbrellas: deals from $36 @ Home Depot
Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas on sale from $36 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.
Outdoor grills: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Lawnmowers: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Home Depot Outdoor Deals
Get a set of these cushions, and your chairs will be both more comfortable and more stylish. They have a cheerful tropical flower print and are suitable for outdoor use, with ties to keep them securely on your chairs.
This Hose Reel Mobile Cart from Suncast should make your gardening tasks easier this summer. It fits up to a 175 ft. hose with hooks at each end to hold on when you don't have your hands free. Plus, it has wheels so you can easily move it around.
At just $64, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
This set of two dining chairs is on sale for $189 at Home Depot. Each chair swivels 260 degrees and has a gentle rocking action, for a comfortable and relaxing feel. The frame is made of sturdy, durable iron and the seat is made of UV-resistant fabric that dries fast if it gets wet.
This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its UV-protected acrylic canopy fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. The umbrella is made of durable aluminum and steel frame construction.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $379 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
This lovely outdoor dining set includes a table and six dining chairs that come with stain proof and fade resistant fabric cushions. They are sure to add a pop of color to any deck, patio or outdoor set up.
Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.
