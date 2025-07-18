The one stinky mistake people make when using grass clippings in the yard — and how to avoid it
If you want to keep your lush lawn in top-notch shape for summer, you’ll probably be cutting your grass frequently, and staying on top of gardening.
And while there are plenty of surprising ways to repurpose grass clippings, gardeners are urged not to make this one mistake when using clippings on the lawn.
In fact, this common mistake to solve one issue could even make the problem worse. So, before you put those lawn clippings to good use, make sure you're doing it the right way!
Using clippings as an odor remover
For some, the pleasant smell of freshly cut grass can disguise any lingering yard odors, coming from plants or organic waste. This is why gardeners tend to leave clippings on their lawn to get that earthy, ‘summertime’ aroma.
However, if left for too long, this fresh cut grass scent can quickly go from sweet to stinky – defeating the purpose. This is mainly because grass, like other green organic materials, contains a lot of moisture.
And if a pile is left in your yard, or it’s applied in a thick layer, it will become soggy and heavy as it rapidly rots — creating a stink.
Luckily, there are easy ways to keep the smell of fresh grass in your yard.
How to use grass clippings in your yard
Another key benefit is that mulched clippings can strengthen grass and soil, making the ideal, natural fertilizer.
Experts recommend mowing your lawn often, as this produces shorter clippings, up to 1 inch long, that are less prone to rotting and smelling bad.
Additionally, when spreading grass clippings to your yard, it’s best to apply in thin layers (¼ inch), to avoid clumpy piles that will smell as they decompose.
Another top tip is to mix in a ratio of 1/3 grass clippings to 2/3 brown material like dead leaves, cardboard, or twigs. This will help to prevent nitrogen-rich grass clippings from creating that rancid smell.
Alternatively, you could simply use fragrant hedge plants to make your yard smell amazing, or plant aromatic lavender, lemon or fresh mint.
It’s also important to note, before you spread grass around your yard, ensure you dry your clippings in the sun for a day or so. And never use clippings that have been treated with chemicals or other herbicides.
