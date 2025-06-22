I'm an avid gardener and these are the top 3 tools I use to keep my lawn in good shape

If I had to choose between a perfect lawn or perfect flowerbeds, I would always, 100%, opt for flowers over grass. However, I like the whole look to come together, which is why I still invest time in lawn care.

Having an electric or gas lawnmower takes the hard work out of crafting an immaculate lawn, but I still rely on three other top tools to up my lawn’s curb appeal. Here, I dive into the lawn care tools I use to keep my lawn shipshape.

1. Achieving the edge

There’s no mistaking that regularly mowing your lawn keeps it looking neat and tidy, but it requires a little more work to create an enviable, immaculate plot.

I always rely on my garden edger to neaten the perimeter of my lawn after it’s been mown. It creates a clean, manicured look and a distinct line between my flowerbeds and pathways.

You could invest in lawn edging to create a physical barrier, such as EasyFlex No-Big Landscape Edging, which is $31 at Amazon, but I prefer to use a tool.

You can choose between power edgers and manual tools. A power edger requires either gas or electricity to operate, and its rotating blades slice through the grass to form a neat edge. They are quicker to use than their manual counterparts and are more suitable for larger landscapes.

Greenworks currently has a Brushless Edger on sale for $212 at Amazon, although for a budget-friendly option, you could try the Amazon Basics Double Edge Bladed Electric Corded Lawn Edger for $89 at Amazon.

As I don’t have an extensive lawn, my preference is for a manual lawn edger. I’ve been using Burgon & Ball’s Half Moon Lawn Edger, which is £31 direct from Burgon & Ball in the U.K. However, for a U.S. equivalent, I’d recommend the AMES Saw-Tooth Border Edger, which is currently reduced by 24% to $30 at Amazon.

AMES Saw-Tooth Border Edger: was $40 now $30 at Amazon This landscaping edger cuts trenches and creates, clean, finished lawn edges along driveways, lawns and sidewalks. The serrated steel blades easily cuts through grass and soil and has a footplate for control and consistency.

2. It’s time for a trim

Most of your lawn can be tackled by using a lawn mower, but there will be hard-to-reach places where you’ll need to rely on another tool. Sheds, fences, flowerbeds, and children’s play areas can all be sites where your mower won’t reach, and although a lawn edger can tidy a border, it doesn’t have the muster to trim long grass.

Here’s where a garden string trimmer comes in handy, although you might hear it being referred to as a weed whacker, which sounds far more fun. You can buy gas, or electric-powered versions, although if you have a large yard, I’d recommend using a gas-powered trimmer or a cordless electric trimmer so you don’t have to juggle with a power cable.

Rather than cutting with a sharp blade, trimmers operate using a nylon wire that rotates at such a speed the wire becomes stiff and can cut through grass and weeds. They are more expensive than lawn edgers, but they serve a different purpose.

Greenworks has a 48V Cordless String Trimmer that’s currently reduced by 26% to $169 at Amazon. However, Flymo recommends using a petrol-powered trimmer for dense grass, as the internal combustion engine can spin the wire much faster than other types of trimmers.

But for smaller jobs, an electric or battery trimmer will be up to the task.

Greenworks 40V 13-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Weed Wacker + Edger: was $149 now $109 at Amazon This versatile tool easily converts from trimming to edging and includes a razor sharp blade for the smartest lawn borders on the street. It offers fast cutting up to 9000 RPM, with a 22 minute maximum run time, and weighs in at just over 5 pounds. And right now you can save $27.

3. Weed it out

I don’t mind a weed or two, and during No Mow May, I tend to let my lawn do its thing, but there’s no denying that a weed-free lawn looks neater than one riddled with dandelions.

There are not many gardeners who would admit to enjoying the chore of weeding. I compare it to dusting my house; it has to be done, I just wish someone else would do it! And I don’t like the idea of using weed killers, so it’s up to me.

Getting down on your hands is fine, but boy, do I need a knee pad these days. I remove plenty of dandelions and other weeds, which have long tap roots, with Burgon & Ball’s Dandelion Weeder, available for $18 at Amazon.

However, Mike Prospero, my colleague and U.S. Editor-in-Chief, prefers using a long-handled tool. His knees and back are obviously in even worse shape than mine. He now uses Grampa’s Weeder, which is $39 at Amazon.

It may be twice the price of my preferred option, but it allows him to keep his dignity, as you don’t need to bend, pull, or kneel to remove the pesky weeds.

The four-claw design can get rid of weeds in soft soil. You simply drive the prongs down on either side of a dandelion, step on the lever with one foot, and push the pole down towards the ground. The result? The dandelion and root pop out.

For drier soil, you could try Fiskars’ 4-Claw Stand-up Weeder, which has sharper blades and is available for $48 at Amazon.

Fiskars 4-Claw Stand-Up Weed Puller: $47 at Amazon This lightweight, long shaft handle weed puller has an easy-eject design. Four serrated, stainless steel claws firmly grab the weeds and roots for permanent removal. It also has a comfortable, wide foot platform, and sharp blades to penetrate tough soil.