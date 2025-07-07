Spruce up your yard this summer with these 5 solar light deals for Prime Day
Summer is here, and the ideal time to relax outdoors, host backyard gatherings or even fire up your best grill.
And if you want to light up your backyard or porch once the sun goes down, I always recommend the best solar lights to make a huge difference.
Luckily, I’ve spotted some great discounts on some of my favorite outdoor lights for Amazon Prime Day Deals. Right now, these Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights are down to just $21 from $47. That's just over 50% off — making a substantial saving.
Ranging from smart spotlights to motion sensors, here are some of the best Prime Day deals I’ve seen so far. But you’d better be quick while they still last!
Best solar light deals
At over 50% off, these solar-powered string lights are a steal, and the Brightech Ambience Pro LED Outdoor String Lights came up tops in our best solar lights guide. If you want to add ambiance to your patio, these lights will do the trick. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light.
If you’re looking for the best smart solar spotlights to illuminate your landscape and create ambiance, the Linkind Smart Solar Spotlights are impressive. These come with three optional lighting modes — motion sensor, luminance detector and light mode — should you wish to keep them on all night. Best of all, the convenient AiDot app allows you to set up timers, choose from 16 million color choices, adjust the brightness and tone levels to your taste, and even sync to music!
If you’re after bright floodlights with a security element, these solar lights are a great option. These Aootek solar lights have motion sensors built in to turn on their array of 128 LEDs when they sense movement. The motion sensor can detect people or objects up to 26 feet away in a 120-degree arc, and can be set to one of three modes — motion sensor, permanent on all night, and a smart brightness mode. A great deal to snap up.
Solar ground lights are a subtle way of illuminating your pathways,without getting in the way. Simply stake these 12 lights into the ground or lawn to offer a warm light. Once fully charged, these solar ground lights will last for up to eight hours, and are fully waterproof and weather-resistant.
If you want to brighten up your pathways in style, this is a great choice. These high-performance LED lamps need a charging time of 6-8 hours in the sun, to provide a continuous glow for up to 10 hours. In addition, the pack of 8 will be sufficient to illuminate your yard or porch. And with its cuboid design, it will instantly spruce up your landscape and impress the guests.
