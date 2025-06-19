Spruce up your summer yard with Greenworks lawnmower and yard tool sale — save up to 55% on the best 7 Amazon deals
Bargain backyard buys
Summer is here and I’m forgetting about my indoor chores and jumping out into my yard to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
And while I spend less time inside, I’m dedicating more time to improving the curb appeal of my yard; cutting the lawn, trimming hedges and cleaning up my patio.
What’s more, it’s the perfect time to pick up a deal at Amazon. Right now there’s a whole host of Greenworks lawnmowers and yard tools on sale, but you’ll have to be quick as the big bargains won’t hang around for long.
BEST GREENWORKS DEALS
Get on top of your home improvement jobs with the Greenworks cordless rotary hammer and save 54%. It has four modes — drill, hammer, hammer drill, and chisel, a built-in LED light for poor light conditions and a brushless motor for higher efficiency.
For tough cleaning jobs this Greenworks portable power cleaner will shift the muck, and right now you can save 55%. It offers a powerful performance delivering up to 600 PSI and can draw water from any fresh water source. It's portability makes it a versatile tool for a wide range of outdoor cleaning tasks. It comes complete with a bundle of accessories to boot.
This versatile tool easily converts from trimming to edging and includes a razor sharp blade for the smartest lawn borders on the street. It offers fast cutting up to 9000 RPM, with a 22 minute maximum run time, and weighs in at just over 5lbs. And right now you can save $27 on this trimmer and edger that will neaten your lawn.
Despite it being summertime, I still have plenty of leaves falling in my yard and would benefit from collecting them with a leaf blower. This Greenworks model is currently reduced by 29% and offers a high power brushless motor with a lightweight design. With a 5.0Ah battery, it provides a runtime up to 60 minutes.
This push lawnmower can cut up to 1/3 acre in one single charge with a 45 minute runtime. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and comes complete with a grass collection bag and 4.0Ah battery. It's ideal for small to medium yards and is currently reduced by 35%.
This Greenworks cordless polesaw and hedge trimmer will reach up to 10 ft to trim back hard to reach trees and hedges. It features a 10-inch bar and chain polesaw for trimming branches and an 20-inch dual-action blade for keeping hedges in shape. Right now you can save 18% on this combo tool.
This 60V 17 inch mower offers 6 height cutting positions and allows for mulching and rear bagging. Plus, it will cut up to 1/4 acre on one single charge. It also comes with a bundle with a 610CFM leaf blower — a worthy purchase with a 25% discount.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
