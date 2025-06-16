Massive Amazon summer sale live — get up to 50% off patio furniture, grills and more now

With summer right around the corner, your outdoor spaces are likely to get tons of traffic in the coming months. If you're hoping to get a head start on sprucing up your backyard, deck or patio, Amazon has some hot deals you won't want to miss.

The online retail giant is currently knocking up to 50% off select outdoor essentials. From rugs and string lights to dining sets and lounge chairs, you can shop tons of great deals with prices as low as $21. You can also shop grills for barbecue season that won't break the bank, like this Weber Jumbo Joe Grill for just $89.

Fortunately, I've rounded up some of the best backyard buys on Amazon. Check out my 17 favorite deals for a stylish and inviting outdoor space this summer.

Best Amazon Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $26 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic.

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $99 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Flamaker All-Weather Rattan Outdoor Set: was $109 now $89 at Amazon Perfect for a compact space or balcony, this 3-piece set consists of two, high back armchairs with sponge-filled cushions for extra comfort, and a tempered glass tabletop for your drinks and food. With its premium PE rattan design, these are sturdy, weatherproof and easy to clean/maintain. A stylish addition to any backyard.

Best Choice Products Solar Patio Umbrella: was $119 now $94 at Amazon Whether you want to stay shaded all day, or you're hosting a spring fling, this 10 ft, solar patio umbrella is ideal. Designed with a 3-tired, vented top, this umbrella will protect you from the sun and wind, whilst providing enough air-flow. It’s easy to use, with a crank system for easy storage, and a push-button tilt to suit your needs. What’s more, the 24 solar-powered lights are pre-installed on the eight frame ribs, to illuminate your yard when the sun comes down.

Flash Furniture Nantucket 6-Piece Patio Dining Set with Glass Table: was $277 now $146 at Amazon For those looking for a circular dining table, this patio set is a great deal. This rippled, glass table top sits on top of a sturdy steel frame base, and it comes with four, folding chairs made from a lightweight fabric. These are easy to clean, move around and store when not in use. What's more, it comes with a handy, table umbrella to shield you from the sun rays while you’re dining.

Shintenchi Patio Chaise Lounge Set: was $199 now $179 at Amazon Catch a few rays from the comforts of your backyard with this chaise lounge set. The chairs are rust proof and feature an aluminum frame. They also have a max weight capacity of 350 lbs with five adjustable positions.

Cuisinart COS-330 Vertical Electric Smoker: was $299 now $225 at Amazon This 30-inch electric smoker is perfect for both casual and first-time smokers, thanks to 528 square inches of cooking space, three chrome-coated racks, and a cooking range of 100°F to 400°F. The built-in thermometer is easy to read at a glance, and the smoker’s vertical footprint is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces.

Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $229 at Amazon Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

YITAHOME Outdoor Patio Dining Table Chair Set: was $439 now $289 at Amazon If you want something practical, yet stylish, this wicker patio set is a good buy. With a slatted, wood tabletop and ergonomic, wicker chairs, these are durable and weatherproof. It also comes with thick, white cushions for extra comfort. With its attractive, ‘vacation’ style, it will certainly add a cozy feature to any outdoor space. Be sure to apply the $50 on-page coupon to get the full discount.

Best Choice Products Outdoor Sectional: was $599 now $299 at Amazon If you’re after an L-shaped, outdoor sofa to suit your backyard, this is a great deal. Designed in a handwoven, wicker design, this is also topped with comfortable, weatherproof cushions. It can also be detached to create a 2-piece lounger section, if you want to create more space. In addition, it comes with a neat, tempered, glass top table to hold your cocktails. With its rustic, wicker style and black cushions, this set will make an attractive piece to your space.

Devoko Dining Set: was $499 now $369 at Amazon Whether you prefer al fresco dining, or hosting a BBQ with one of the best grills, this 7-piece patio dining set can accommodate guests. The large table is designed with an attractive, acacia wood table top for your feasts, while the six chairs are a sturdy, rattan material, with acacia armrests. These are waterproof and also come with comfortable, foam-filled cushions.

Vongrasig Small Patio Furniture Sets: was $519 now $379 at Amazon If you’re looking for ultimate relaxation, this 6-piece rattan, sectional set is a great bargain. It comes with two corner chairs, three armless chairs, one glass coffee table, and two throw pillows for extra comfort. Made from a durable PE wicker, it’s made to withstand the weather, and easy to maintain. Plus, you can sink into the cozy, 3-inch thick, padded cushions if you want to lounge. Best of all, you can change the seating arrangement to suit your yard and needs.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $499 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.