This amazing robot lawn mower is cutting my grass for me right now — and it's $900 off for Prime Day

I love any device that can take work off my plate. Give me some automated smart home devices like one of the best robot vacuums, and I'm a happy camper. So, when I got the chance to try a new robot lawn mower, I jumped at the opportunity.

Fast forward to today, and I see the ECOVACS Goat A3000 LiDAR robot lawn mower on sale for $2,099, which is $900 off the regular price. I looked out my window, and there it was cutting my front lawn — it just seemed like the timing was too perfect.

Ecovacs Goat A3000 LiDAR Robot Lawn Mower: was $2,999 now $2,099 at Amazon This robot lawn mower boasts a list of technology that probably rivals that of a spacecraft (okay, probably not, but it feels like it). It's not cheap, but can you put a price on the time you'll save by not having to do your lawn manually? I don't think so.

While I haven't finalized my thoughts for a review yet (it only arrived a few days ago), I am comfortable recommending it to anyone tired of spending time out in the hot sun mowing their lawn manually.

As mentioned, the Goat A3000 is mowing my lawn as I write this. It's already made its way through my backyard (and it did a solid job), and now it's braving the rocks and sticks to get through my front yard (Ecovacs probably would advise you to clean up stones and sticks first, but I'm testing it for review and seeing what it can handle).

As for the backyard performance, it didn't do a perfect job, as there were a few spots where the grass was extra thick and long, which it considered an obstacle (better safe than sorry, I suppose). To fix this, I just switched it to manual mode and used the onscreen controls to force the mower to hit those areas.

It's been a couple of weeks since the lawn was mowed (we just moved into the home last week), so I think these problems will be rectified when the lawn is shorter. Of course, I'll dig into this further when I review the lawn mower (and test it more). Still, I'm generally satisfied with the results, and a minor amount of intervention on my part is acceptable compared to doing the entire lawn myself (it's over an acre).

As mentioned, the technology in this robot lawn mower is nothing short of impressive. It features 360-degree LiDAR and front ToF sensors, which help it navigate the yard. There are no wires or antennas to make it work — you let it do its mapping, and it gets to work.

To put it simply, if you hate mowing the lawn and you want one of the best robot lawn mowers money can buy, this is the deal to jump on.

