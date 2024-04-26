Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — here’s 17 deals I’d get on OLED TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Best Buy just launched a new 3-day sale for the weekend. Some of the best TVs, phones and laptops have been slashed in price for this sale, so it's a huge opportunity to save on anything on your shopping list.

Want a big OLED TV at a relatively small price? The Samsung 77-inch S89C 4K OLED TV is $1,699 at Best Buy. This is an awesome deal for an OLED TV in this size and the lowest price I've seen for this model. I don't expect this sale to stick around for long, so get it while you can.

You can also get up to $500 off select Windows laptops. Or, if you're more of an Apple fan, MacBook deals start from $999 at Best Buy.

There are lots more deals worth your attention, so keep scrolling for my top picks. Also, make sure to check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's Adidas sale.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more. If you need to upgrade your kitchen gear, look no further.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the iPhone 15 family from $799.

Gaming monitors: deals from $159 @ Best Buy

Score select gaming monitors from Acer, Dell, Samsung and more at Best Buy. Discounts range up to $600 off in this sale.

Windows laptops: up to $500 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off select Windows laptops. After discount, prices start from $549. Also note that My Best Buy Plus/Total members can score additional savings on some laptops.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $119 @ Best Buy

Want vertical head-to-toe video and package detection missing on from the entry-level Ring Doorbell? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent video that shows what's happening closer to your front door, was easy to install and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Price check: $119 @ Amazon

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 @ Best Buy

A follow-up to the Beats Studio Buds, the Beats Studio Buds Plus keep the stylish design, strong noise canceling and sweat resistance from their predecessor. They also offer Bluetooth 5.3 and 9 hours of listening time, or up to 36 hours with the included charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, we noted they unfortunately lack on-ear detection and wireless charging.

Price check: $129 @ Amazon

Asus Vivobook 14: was $429 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness. Right now it's on sale for $180 off its usual price.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6K is one of the cheapest Mini-LED TVs you can buy, and we rank it as the best budget TV on the market right now. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Price check: $399 @ Amazon

Hisense 65" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, and beautiful contrast and colors. Gamers will like that this TV has a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It also comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. In our Hisense U8K review we said the Editor's Choice TV is "one of the most colorful TVs we've tested."

Price check: $899 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Price check: $1,099 @ Amazon

LG 55" C3 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,296 @ Amazon

Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare and a LaserSlim design. It's one of the cheapest prices I've seen for an OLED TV in this size.