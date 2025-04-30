Huge New Balance sale starts from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now on running shoes and apparel
Amazon has a ton of New Balance deals you don't want to miss
Whether you're walking, running or relaxing, New Balance offers some of the best shoes around. And right now you can shop awesome New Balance deals from $18 in Amazon's sale.
Right now you can get one of the best running shoes we've tested, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 on sale from $109 at Amazon. We love this shoe for its versatility, lightweight design and comfy cushioning.
Or, if you want something to chill out in, you can currently get the New Balance 202 Slide Sandal on sale from $18 at Amazon.
Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $21 at Amazon.
Sneakers
These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.
The New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross is on sale for huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. It features a mesh upper that's lightweight and breathable, as well as FuelCell foam to propel you forward with every step.
Pick up a pair of New Balance shoes for under $50? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are 25 different color options on Amazon.
These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.
You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.
Hit the trail in style and comfort with the Dynasoft Tektrel V1 Trail Running Shoe. They're named for their DynaSoft midsole, that's packed with propulsive, responsive plush foam. Their traction outsole also ensures you'll stay steady.
The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $56 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.
A solid day-to-day shoe, the Cruz v3 boasts Fresh Foam and an integrated rubber outsole for the ultimate support. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, but I especially love the Inkwell/Blue Agate/Ginger Lemon colorway.
The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.
The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.
This stability shoe is an excellent choice for long runs and recovery days. It's not made to win any races, but it's supportive, durable, and planted with every stride, thanks to its wide, sturdy outsole and well-cushioned midsole. It even made our list of the best running shoes you can buy.
Apparel
You can score a great saving right now on these New Balance shorts. They're made of soft french terry fabric, have pockets at the sides and back and an external drawcord to adjust the fit.
It can be seriously hard to find a good pair of leggings that provide support, coverage, and comfort. With New Balance's Harmony High Rise Leggings, you've got a fast-drying poly knit construction that feels buttery soft against your skin. They're great for just about any activity.
Score yourself a comfy new pair of joggers for an awesome discount with this deal. These are made of lightweight fabric that are great for hotter weather, with zippered pockets to store your stuff.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
