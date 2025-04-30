Huge New Balance sale starts from $18 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd shop now on running shoes and apparel

Whether you're walking, running or relaxing, New Balance offers some of the best shoes around. And right now you can shop awesome New Balance deals from $18 in Amazon's sale.

Right now you can get one of the best running shoes we've tested, the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 v13 on sale from $109 at Amazon. We love this shoe for its versatility, lightweight design and comfy cushioning.

Or, if you want something to chill out in, you can currently get the New Balance 202 Slide Sandal on sale from $18 at Amazon.

Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so make sure to check the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more savings, see the Skechers deals I'd buy from $21 at Amazon.

Sneakers

New Balance 202 Slide Sandal (Women's): was $39 now $18 at Amazon These New Balance slides are perfect for the spring — or any time of year, really. These have a soft-top bed that's super comfortable, even when you're on your feet all day. You can also configure them with either two or three straps for extra security.

New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross (Women's): was $99 now $26 at Amazon The New Balance FuelCell Shift Trainer Cross is on sale for huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. It features a mesh upper that's lightweight and breathable, as well as FuelCell foam to propel you forward with every step.

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $35 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable.

New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi v4 (Women’s): was $74 now $51 at Amazon Whether you're looking for a new pair of shoes to run errands in or train for a marathon in, these Arishi v4 shoes are a great pick. They feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for comfort and a textured mesh upper for breathability. For support and extra durability, a rubber outsole completes this shoe.

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $74 now $52 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe.

New Balance Fuelcell Propel v5 (Men's): was $119 now $56 at Amazon The Propel is a great value running shoe at its full price, so to get the latest version of it for just $56 in the sale is a snip. Make sure to act fast if your size is in stock at this discount.

New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker (Women's): was $84 now $59 at Amazon The New Balance Fresh Foam ROAV V1 Sneaker is a seriously popular purchase on Amazon, with a 4.4 star rating based on over 22,000 reviews. Their casual athletic style makes them look unique and they're also super comfortable for runs thanks to their cushioned Fresh Foam Midsole.

New Balance 515 V3 Sneakers (Women's): was $74 now $60 at Amazon The New Balance 515 is another trendy, retro-inspired sneaker with tons of discounted styles to choose from. It boasts an all-leather upper, EVA foam midsole and durable rubber outsole. Chic yet sensible, it's the perfect everyday trainer for doing, well, just about anything.

