Huge Skechers sale live from $21 at Amazon — here’s 15 deals I’d add to my cart on sneakers, sandals and more

These are the Skechers deals you need to get for the spring

Everybody needs a pair of comfortable, reliable shoes, especially if you’re getting out and about in the glorious spring weather. Luckily, Amazon’s Skechers sale is still ongoing with a bunch of incredible deals you don’t want to miss out on.

Right now, you can get the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up Slip Ins on sale from $57 at Amazon. I love their subtle, stylish look, and you can save time slipping them on with no need to tie your laces. They also have Ultra Go cushioning underfoot, meaning they’re super comfortable even when you’re on your feet all day.

Prices on Skechers vary depending on your choice of size and color, so remember to check out the different color options available in your size to find the best discounts. For more deals, see the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy from $9.

Skechers Parson Sd-Gino Thong Sandal (Men's)
Skechers Parson Sd-Gino Thong Sandal (Men's): was $44 now $21 at Amazon

Snag these Skechers starting from just $21. These are super comfortable with frayed fabric straps, and supportive Luxe Foam soles to keep you light on your feet all day.

Skechers Cozy Up Slipper (Women's)
Skechers Cozy Up Slipper (Women's): was $44 now $21 at Amazon

One of the coziest shoes you'll find is on sale for a great starting price right now, although the discount is limited to only a few sizes. These slippers have a squishy memory foam footbed to support your feet, even when you're at your most relaxed. Plus, they have a fuzzy lining to up the comfort even more.

Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's)
Skechers Beverlee High Tea (Women's): was $44 now $29 at Amazon

Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with summer outfits.

Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now $29 at Amazon

The Skechers Go Walk 5 Honor are a great buy for casual walks. These pull on easily and have a Goga Mat insole that's responsive and supportive. Reviewers on Amazon say these are super comfortable with no need to break them in, and they look great, too.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's)
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit Cali Breeze 2.0 (Women's): was $50 now $31 at Amazon

Looking to save on a comfortable and secure sandal? You can't go wrong with this Skechers slide sandal that features a lightweight upper with adjustable buckle straps, a contoured cushioned footbed and podiatrist-certified arch support.

Skechers Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Crew Sneaker (Women's)
Skechers Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Crew Sneaker (Women's): was $65 now $31 at Amazon

I love the chunky soles on these Skechers and what's even better, they come in pink. They slip on without the need to tie your laces and have a cushy soft Memory Foam Footbed.

Skechers Desert Kiss Low Sandal (Women's)
Skechers Desert Kiss Low Sandal (Women's): was $45 now $33 at Amazon

Whether you're really heading to the desert or are just running errands, the Skechers Desert Kiss Low Sandals will keep your feet comfortable and supported. They have a plush foam footbed and stretch knit straps that won't rub your feet.

Skechers Foamies Arch Fit-Valiant Clog (Men’s)
Skechers Foamies Arch Fit-Valiant Clog (Men’s): was $49 now $34 at Amazon

Calling all Crocs fans! These Skechers Foamies are now on sale starting from $34. Made of molded EVA foam, these provide extra arch support to make them extra comfortable during walks. They also have grippy traction outsoles and dry fast if they get wet.

Skechers Tantric-Rafe Thong Sandal (Men's)
Skechers Tantric-Rafe Thong Sandal (Men's): was $42 now $35 at Amazon

The Skechers Tantric-Rafe Thong Sandal have a cool marbled footbed and a canvas upper strap. But they also have a shock-absorbing midsole to keep you comfortable all day long.

Skechers Classic Fit Delson-Camben (Men's)
Skechers Classic Fit Delson-Camben (Men's): was $70 now $35 at Amazon

These Skechers have the look of a smart, lace-up pair of shoes. However, they're super comfortable thanks to their Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles, and they're easy to put on and take off with their bungee lace design.

Skechers Bulger Zenwick (Men's)
Skechers Bulger Zenwick (Men's): was $65 now $39 at Amazon

These Skechers are impressively comfortable thanks to their slip-on design, Air Cooled Memory Foam soles and supportive Goga Mat Arch. They even have a faux fur lining for added coziness. Some options come with a 10% off coupon so be sure to tick it!

Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's)
Skechers Go Run Lite (Men's): was $75 now $39 at Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's)
Skechers Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $75 now $45 at Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker
Skechers Slip-Ins Go Walk Flex Hands Up Sneaker: was $80 now $57 at Amazon

A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!

Skechers Vortex Rival Arch Fit Golf Sneaker (Men's)
Skechers Vortex Rival Arch Fit Golf Sneaker (Men's): was $115 now $85 at Amazon

These golf-friendly sneakers are ultra-lightweight and waterproof. They feature responsive Ultra Flight cushioning so that your feet remain relaxed and comfortable no matter what terrain you're walking on.

