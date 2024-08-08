Huge back to school sale at Antonline — 5 deals I'd shop from $69
Save on Acer, HP, Lenovo and more
Back to school season is now in its prime. While some students have already returned to campus, others will be returning to the classroom in a matter of weeks. If you're still shopping for a new laptop or monitor, we've found an epic sale you shouldn't miss.
For a limited time, Antonline has back to school monitor deals on sale from $69. You can also get laptops on sale from $399. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from Antonline this summer. Below I've rounded up 5 deals you can't miss. For more deals, check out our back to school sales guide.
Quick Links
- shop the entire back to school sale at Antonline
- HP 22" 1080p Monitor: was $199 now $69
- HP 15" Laptop: was $649 now $399
- Lenovo LOQ Laptop: was $799 now $649
- Acer Predator Helios: was $1,649 now $1,129
- Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $1,169
Best back to school deals
HP 22" 1080p Monitor: was $199 now $69 @ Antonline
The HP V22v G5 monitor is the perfect screen for shoppers on a tight budget. It features 1080p resolution, 5ms response time, and HDMI/VGA ports.
HP 15" Laptop: was $649 now $399 @ Antonline
If you need a basic laptop that can get you online, this HP is for you. Unlike many budget machines, it sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a solid machine for basic work and Netflix streams.
Lenovo LOQ Laptop: was $799 now $649 @ Antonline
A big-screen laptop at this price is a treat, especially when you consider the spec sheet. This machine sports a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-12450HX CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3050 graphics.
Acer Predator Helios: was $1,649 now $1,129 @ Antonline
The Acer Predator Helios is a good mid-range gaming laptop at a steep discount. This model comes with a bevy of high-quality components, including a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD with 165Hz refresh rate, Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and RTX 4060 graphics.
Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC: was $1,299 now $1,169 @ Antonline
The Vivobook S 15 is Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC. It features a 15.6-inch 3K OLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This is the best price we've seen for this new laptop designed to support the latest AI features.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.