12 women's sneaker deals on Nike, New Balance, Puma and more – from $56
Upgrade your wardrobe for less with cool sneakers from big brands – all with money off now
If you're looking to add some new sneakers to your daily rotation, then make sure to check out Amazon. The online retailer has a huge range of offers on shoes right now, including some great sneakers for women.
For this article, I've rounded up 12 styles from a range of cool brands, including New Balance, Puma, Nike, and more. All of these picks are currently discounted, with up to 50% off the retail price of some pairs.
Amazon deals change quickly, so if you spot something that you like, run, don't walk, to these brilliant deals and add some new flair to your shoe collection today.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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