Don't wait for Target Circle Week — 9 epic deals I'd shop right now
The best deals to shop ahead of Target's massive sale
October Prime Day and Black Friday might be tiptoeing closer, but that doesn't mean there aren't some great deals to be had right now. In fact, Target has unveiled a sneak peek of its Target Circle Week event, which kicks off on October 6.
The retailer is offering some big savings, meaning you can snag an Amazon Echo Dot for more than 50% off, 20% off on Beats Studio Buds, or get a 4K LG 65" TV for just $449. Whatever you're looking for, here are my favorite Target deals right now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Target promo codes.
Best Target deals
Amazon Echo Dot: was $49 now $22 @ Target
The Echo Dot is a speaker and smart assistant all wrapped up in a small, ball-like design. It can work with your smart home to turn on the lights, notify you when someone is at the door, or just play music in every room.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Target
The Fire TV Stick 4K sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Amazon Fire HD 10": was $139 now $74 @ Target
An ideal tablet for a loved one or your kids, this 10-inch model is almost half-price and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. It's perfect for web browsing and watching video. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core 2GHz CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 5MP front/rear cameras.
HP Envy 6055e printer: was $129 now $79 @ Target
This compact printer comes with color functionality and can scan and copy, too. It uses HP's Instant Ink subscription to ensure you always have enough ink delivered for when you need it.
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $119 @ Target
Small but mighty, the Beats Studio Buds offer AirPods-like performance. You get active noise cancelling, sweat resistance and up to eight hours listening time, or 24 hours when combined with the pocket-sized charging case. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we labeled them a surprisingly affordable option for ANC. Add in impressive sound, and they're a top contender in its price range.
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Target
The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick—not that they aren't great for Android, too.
HP 15.6" Laptop: was $449 now $369 @ Target
This HP laptop has an AMD processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. We also like that it has a touchscreen, which pairs nicely with Windows 11 — which it's running right out of the box. It's a nice budget machine if you don't require heavy horsepower.
Apple iPad Mini: was $499 now $399 @ Target
The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
LG 65" 4K TV: was $499 now $449 @ Target
Want a big-screen TV, but don't have the space for a mammoth screen? This 65-inch TV may fit the bill. It offers HDR10 support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, three HDMI ports, and LG's webOS operating system.
