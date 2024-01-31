Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra goes on sale today — here's the best deals

Today's Galaxy S24 Ultra deals can help you score the best Android phone at a fraction of its full $1,299 price tag. Retailers are offering major incentives and freebies that make owning Samsung's 2024 flagship a lot more affordable.

In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we call the Editor's Choice phone a powerhouse that sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

If you're ready to buy, one of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals right now comes from Best Buy. The retailer has the Galaxy S24 Ultra bundled with a $150 Best Buy gift card on sale for $1,299. Plus, you can save up to $750 off with trade-in. Below we've listed the best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals right now. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Best Galaxy S24 Ultra deals

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $870 off w/ trade-in + $150 gift card @ Best Buy

Best Buy is sweetening its Galaxy S24 Ultra deals by throwing in a $150 Best Buy gift card with your phone purchase. You can also get up to $750 off via trade-in and with select carriers. It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto), and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: from $549 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can score a Galaxy 24 Ultra for as little as $8/month (up to $1,000 off) with trade-in of an old Galaxy phone from any year and in any condition.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

New and existing Verizon customers can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in of any older Samsung phone in any condition. Note that you'll need to sign up to an eligible Verizon Unlimited plan to score this deal. Plus, you can score a free Galaxy Watch 6 with your purchase. (The watch require its own data plan).

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

New and existing Xfinity Mobile customers can get up to $800 off and double the storage on a new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when they buy today. Customers who do not have a trade-in can receive up to $500 off the new family of Galaxy phones.

Boost Infinite: free or up to $1,000 off + unlimited for $60/month

Boost Infinite is a membership plan for Galaxy users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get a free Galaxy S24 of your choice. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest Galaxy phone at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current Galaxy phone or sell it to a third party.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: for $1,299 @ Amazon

Free $200 eGift card! Purchase your Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon and you'll get a free $200 egift card via coupon code "5VLIOOUV9RRI".

Galaxy S24 Ultra: from $31/month @ Walmart

Walmart has Galaxy S24 Ultra deals with prices from $31/month. The phone comes ready for activation on AT&T.