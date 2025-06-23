Forget 4th of July — the Best Buy Member's Only Sale is here and these are the 21 deals I recommend
The best deals ahead of July 4th
The My Best Buy Member Deal Days Event is officially live. The 7-day event is like a Prime Day for My Best Buy members offering exclusive deals on everything from OLED TVs to small kitchen appliances.
If you're not familiar, the retailer's My Best Buy membership has three tiers. My Best Buy is the free tier that offers free shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals, new launches and free 2-day shipping. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, exclusive prices and protection plans including Apple Care.
The Best Buy Member Deal Days is for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members only. And although we recommend signing up to get exclusive discounts, we've also rounded up some deals that non-members can take advantage of, too. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it with new deals throughout the sale which ends Sunday night. (For even more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes).
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: get $10 reward @ Best Buy
My Best Buy Plus/Total members will get a free $10 bonus reward for every $50 spent on small kitchen appliances. (You can get a max of $50 in rewards). Many small appliances are on sale right now with prices as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: get $100 reward @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Even better, My Best Buy Plus/Total members will get a $100 bonus reward for every $999 or more you spend on eligible TVs. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
TVs
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support. Note: My Best Buy members pay only $449.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review called this "a great Mini-LED TV at a bargain price." Now that it's on sale for this discount, it's a steal. It looks slick both in picture quality and design, and has plenty of useful features on board. On the downside, we found some issues with sound performance and glare, but those flaws are easier to forgive now that the TV's price has dropped.
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Computing
Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you'll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Core Ultra 7-258V chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We reviewed the larger 15-inch model, but in our Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is a great machine that puts Microsoft on a new path to truly take on the mighty MacBook lineage.
MSI has done an incredible job packing the power of Intel Lunar Lake and an incredible 32GB of RAM into a super lightweight, compact design. This 13-inch laptop is a portable powerhouse that many professionals should flock to. It features a 13.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display, Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc graphics.
For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.
Home appliances
The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.
The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.
This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.
The Shark Matrix Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and features a ‘precision matrix grid’ that allows it to go over dirt and debris on floors to ensure a spotless clean. Its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute. It comes with a handy, self-emptying base.
Audio
Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled. Note: My Best Buy members pay only $55.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: My Best Buy members pay $119.
The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Note: My Best Buy members pay $298.
If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.
