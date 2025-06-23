Forget 4th of July — the Best Buy Member's Only Sale is here and these are the 21 deals I recommend

The My Best Buy Member Deal Days Event is officially live. The 7-day event is like a Prime Day for My Best Buy members offering exclusive deals on everything from OLED TVs to small kitchen appliances.

If you're not familiar, the retailer's My Best Buy membership has three tiers. My Best Buy is the free tier that offers free shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals, new launches and free 2-day shipping. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, exclusive prices and protection plans including Apple Care.

The Best Buy Member Deal Days is for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members only. And although we recommend signing up to get exclusive discounts, we've also rounded up some deals that non-members can take advantage of, too. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it with new deals throughout the sale which ends Sunday night. (For even more ways to save, check out our Best Buy coupon codes).

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: get $10 reward @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus/Total members will get a free $10 bonus reward for every $50 spent on small kitchen appliances. (You can get a max of $50 in rewards). Many small appliances are on sale right now with prices as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: get $100 reward @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Even better, My Best Buy Plus/Total members will get a $100 bonus reward for every $999 or more you spend on eligible TVs. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

TVs

Samsung 65" DU6900 4K TV: was $469 now $349 at Best Buy The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support. Note: My Best Buy members pay only $449.

Computing

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

MSI Prestige 13 OLED: was $1,299 now $974 at Best Buy MSI has done an incredible job packing the power of Intel Lunar Lake and an incredible 32GB of RAM into a super lightweight, compact design. This 13-inch laptop is a portable powerhouse that many professionals should flock to. It features a 13.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display, Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc graphics.

Gigabyte G6 KF w/ RTX 4060: was $1,199 now $999 at Best Buy For $999, you can pick up this solid all-round gaming laptop from Gigabyte. Not only does Nvidia’s RTX 4060 graphics card ensure this system supports ray tracing (a feature that’s increasingly important with modern PC games), the presence of an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU with 32GB of DDR5 RAM should ensure the G6 will run many titles at a smooth 60 frames per second or above at the laptop’s native screen resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Home appliances

BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max: was $139 now $111 at Best Buy The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $469 now $349 at Best Buy This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.

Audio

JBL Clip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $55 at Best Buy Our JBL Clip 5 review said this is a great Bluetooth speaker that’s truly portable, thanks to a clip that lets you hook it onto an array of things, and that boasts excellent sound quality. Its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating means it's perfect for long walks, hikes and pool parties. Plus, its battery lasts for up to 12 hours with normal use, or can extend up to 15 hours with Playtime Boost mode enabled. Note: My Best Buy members pay only $55.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less. Note: My Best Buy members pay $119.