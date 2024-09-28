Why wait for Prime Big Deal Days? Here's 11 big TV deals on Amazon I'd buy right now

If you’re in need of a new TV, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering huge discounts on some of the best TVs you can buy right now, so there’s no need to wait for Prime Big Deal Days in early October.

Some of the best discounts I've found are understandably on Amazon's own Fire TVs. You can upgrade to this 50" 4K Fire TV 4-Series for just $299 or truly amp up your living room with this 75" 4K Fire TV Omni Series at only $799.

If you'd rather not get a Fire TV, no worries. There are plenty of other great deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. I even found a stellar deal on one of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested: the LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,596, which is its lowest price to date.

There’s a chance these TVs could get cheaper on Amazon’s October Prime Day, but if one of these deals catches your eye now, it's a good idea to buy early before it sells out. For more TV deals, be sure to check out our guide to the best Prime Day TV deals and today's best Amazon promo codes.

Best TV deals at Amazon

Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $169 now $97 @ Amazon

This sub-$100 1080p TV fits perfectly in smaller spaces, like a dorm room or bedroom, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 @ Amazon

If you don’t want to spend a lot on a new TV for your living room, look no further than this gem from Insignia. It has sharp 4K resolution, a good 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports, an Alexa Voice Remote, and Amazon's Fire OS, which comes with support for popular streaming services and Alexa skills.

Toshiba 55" C350 LED 4K Fire TV: was $369 now $259 @ Amazon

Gifting yourself a large, quality TV doesn't have to break the bank. This 55-inch TV offers crisp 4K resolution alongside simpler LED display tech, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10, and Dolby Atmos. With Amazon’s Fire OS and an included Alexa Voice Remote, this smart TV is easy to use.

Amazon 50" 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $279 @ Amazon

Prime member deal! Save over 30% on a mid-sized TV with Amazon's proprietary Fire OS. It features crisp 4K resolution, four HDMI inputs, support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and an Alexa Voice Remote for easy control. If you're a Prime member, you can save an extra $20 with the code "FIRE50". (You'll need to log onto your Prime account to see this offer).

Vizio 50" MQX QLED 4K TV: was $629 now $499 @ Amazon

If you want a high-quality, affordable setup for your gaming consoles, this beauty from Vizio is a great pick. It boasts stunning 4K resolution and QLED display tech, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate (or 240Hz at 1080p), AMD FreeSync Premium, and ultra-low input lag. Plus, Vizio’s WatchFree+ service gives you access to a lot of free content.

Amazon 75" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $1,049 now $779 @ Amazon

Prime member deal! Save over $200 on 75 inches of 4K goodness with this Omni Series Fire TV. The Fire OS brings popular streaming apps and Alexa skills, while built-in Alexa support allows for quick and easy voice commands. Past its ‘Fire’ features, this TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and offers three HDMI ports. If you’re a Prime member, save an extra $20 with the code "OMNI75" for a final price of $779. (You'll need to log onto your Prime account to see this offer).

Sony 85" X77L 4K TV: was $1,498 now $1,198 @ Amazon

Snag $300 off this 85-inch beauty, featuring sharp 4K resolution with the X1 processor, a 60Hz refresh rate, LED display tech, and exclusive gaming features for the PS5. The TV supports Apple AirPlay and works with Alexa, or you can use Google Assistant seamlessly for easy voice commands.

LG 55" C3 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C3 OLED is one of our favorite TVs, thanks to its 4K resolution and OLED display tech creating superb picture quality. It also offers stellar gaming features, like a 120Hz refresh rate, a 0.1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and four HDMI ports. And right now, you can save just over $500.

Sony 65" Bravia 7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,498 @ Amazon

It’s rare to see deals quite this good on Sony’s Bravia TVs. This 65-inch TV utilizes an XR processor and Mini LED display tech to produce stunning 4K resolution, vivid colors, and rich contrast. With a 120Hz refresh rate and gaming optimization features, it’s an especially great pick for console gamers.

LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,596 @ Amazon

There are quite a few reasons this TV landed a spot on our best OLED TVs list. Most notably, it’s an excellent gaming TV, with a Nvidia-certified 144Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, and a 0.1ms response time. For those who only plan to watch movies and TV shows, it’s still an excellent pick, with sharp 4K resolution and a vibrant OLED display. Plus, did we mention it’s discounted by just over $1,100?