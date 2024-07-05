Early Prime Day TV deals — 9 deals I recommend now

Amazon's Prime Day will kick off in less than two weeks, but before the sales event gets into full swing there are a whole host of excellent deals to be had. We're especially seeing a good number of Prime Day TV deals.

If you've got your eyes on a huge 4K panel for the lounge, an incredible OLED, or anything in between, we've got you covered. For instance, right now you can get a smart TV from $64 at Amazon. That's one of the lowest starting prices we've seen for smart TVs. Or you can get a Toshiba 75-inch TV for $449. One of the best deals we've seen, however, is the LG C3 Series from $896 which is a 25% discount on one of our favorite OLED TVs. Here are the best TV deals you can find before Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

Insignia 50" 4K TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

A 50-inch 4K TV at this price was once the thing of dreams, but this is Amazon's lowest price ever at the time of writing. This model has Alexa functionality, too, as well as a wealth of built-in apps.

Sony 43" 4K TV: was $428 now $348 @ Amazon

Sony knows a thing or two about great TVs, and this model has a whole host of neat features like Alexa and Google TV functionality, and automatic display settings for the PS5.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $398 @ Amazon

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Toshiba 75" 4K TV: was $649 now $449 @ Amazon

Another lowest price at Amazon, this mammoth screen has Fire TV built in for an array of apps and impressive 4K upscaling technology. It's also got a bezel-less design for increased immersion, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos Support.

TCL 75" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review we called it a smart mid-tier pick for the price-conscious customer. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Sony 55" 4K TV: was $1,199 now $1,048 @ Amazon

This big, beautiful screen doesn't have the biggest discount, but it remains an excellent TV with Google TV under the hood and a centralized game settings menu. It also supports HDMI 2.1 for variable refresh rates.

Samsung 49" Odyssey Gaming Monitor: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Ok, so technically this isn't a TV. However, I've been looking at it for a while. This OLED curved monitor is huge, making it ideal for playing games or getting a whole host of work done at once. This is the lowest price Amazon has had for it, too.

Samsung 55" 4K QLED TV: was $1,497 now $1,197 @ Amazon

Dubbed "The Frame" for its artistic inspiration, this QLED TV is opinionated in its design but looks stunning. A matte display is ideal for diffusing sunlight, and it packs Quantum HDR for a huge range of colors.