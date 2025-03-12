Currys spring sale is live from £15 — 23 deals I'm shopping now on PS5 games, Ninja, OLED TVs and more
Don't miss my favourite Currys deals
Currys' sale section is packed with a tonne of great finds this week. I found some great discounts on everything from OLED TVs to Sony headphones, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your tech. Plus, don't forget time is running out to snag a nice Mother's Day gift.
I don't recommend sleeping on the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for £609 at Currys. It's one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find, and we rank it as the best value model on our list of the best OLED TVs.
You can also score the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer for £199 at Currys (£70 off.)
Keep scrolling to see all my favourite Currys deals. Plus, see our Currys discount codes page for more savings.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Currys
- PS5 game sale: deals from £15
- Crock-Pot CSC063 Slow Cooker: was £119 now £59
- TV sale: deals from £98
- JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth Speaker: was £169 now £119
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179 now £129
- Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer: was £269 now £199
- 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £329 now £269
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: was £299 now £269
- HP 15.6" Chromebook Plus: was £299 now £279
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was £899 now £609
- iPhone 16 (128GB): was £799 now £749
- Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 13.3" 2 in 1 Laptop: was £2,299 now £1,949
My favorite Currys deals
PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys
Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.
Price check: from £25 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.
Price check: £118 @ Amazon
Check out our iPad 10th Gen review and you'll see how great the Apple tablet is. The 10th Gen iPad offers a welcome 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) display, A14 Bionic chip for speedy performance, 12MP rear/front cameras and even USB-C connectivity. It's everything you could need in a modern tablet. Just note that the new iPad 11 is now up for grabs.
Price check: £269 @ Amazon
Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones are the best wireless headphones you can buy. They've got stunning sound, epic noise canceling, and a very comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight and soft cushioning. They earned themselves a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 OLED TV is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.
Price check: £649 @ Argos
Our iPhone 16 review said this flagship offers Pro features without the premium price. We loved the Spatial photo and video feature, new physical action button and camera control. You also get access to Apple Intelligence. The phone has a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and features Apple’s A18 chip. In terms of cameras, you get 48MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical quality zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 12MP selfie lenses.
Price check: £749 @ Amazon
TVs
TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys
Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.
Price check: from £119 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 OLED TV is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.
Price check: £649 @ Argos
The Hisense U7N is fantastic way to lock down three important elements without breaking the bank: bright HDR performance, ample gaming features and an excellent display. In our Hisense U7N review, we shouted out this TV's 1,300+ nits of HDR brightness. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.
Price check: £699 @ Amazon
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series.
Price check: £2,799 @ Amazon
Appliances
Having a slow cooker is an essential for making great food really easily. The Crock-pot CSC063 is a fantastic choice with a 7.5-litre capacity, digital controls, a programmable timer and an auto keep warm feature that locks food at the perfect temperature!
Serious air fryer fanatics will love the FlexDrawer, which has a large cooking basket that can be divided with a removable insert to cook two different foods simultaneously. Now that it's on sale, it's even more than worth it for those after delicious, timely meals. We rank it as one of the best Ninja air fryers.
Price check: £248 @ Amazon
Dyson is well known in the vacuum space, and this Dyson V8 Absolute vac will show you why. It's a lightweight, cordless vac with up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle hard floors while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt and dust from carpets. Better yet, it comes with a wide range of accessories for every task.
This coffee machine is made for those who want the precise control of a manual machine, without the mess and time that comes with it. The built-in grinder offers 13 different settings and three strength levels to suit your preference, all controllable on a simple touch panel. The dialled-in personalisation doesn't stop there though, with five different recipe presets so you can make your coffee exactly how you like it.
Price check: £399 @ Amazon
Headphones
Our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) review said that these buds' active noise canceling performance is "so effective you feel lonely." While they have a few small flaws (no aptX or lossless support) they deliver amazing sound quality, some of the best active noise canceling we've ever heard and up to 31.5 hours of battery life. At this price, they're a steal.
Price check: £129 @ Amazon
The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 offer some of the best sound quality you can get out of wireless headphones, and great battery life, too. In our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review, we said these Editor's Choice 'phones are an incredible overall package. Just note that the newer Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are now available.
Sony's excellent noise-canceling headphones are the best wireless headphones you can buy. They've got stunning sound, epic noise canceling, and a very comfortable fit thanks to their lightweight and soft cushioning. They earned themselves a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-1000XM5 review.
Price check: £268 @ Amazon
Tablets
Check out our iPad 10th Gen review and you'll see how great the Apple tablet is. The 10th Gen iPad offers a welcome 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) display, A14 Bionic chip for speedy performance, 12MP rear/front cameras and even USB-C connectivity. It's everything you could need in a modern tablet. Just note that the new iPad 11 is now up for grabs.
Price check: £269 @ Amazon
This is Samsung's best tablet yet. Our Samsung Galaxy S10 Ultra review had high praise for this tablet's gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display, and you get great performance thanks to the speedy MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. While ultimately we think the iPad Pro M4 is the better package, this tablet is a great buy if you love the Android operating system.
Price check: £1,299 @ Amazon
Laptops
If you want a Chromebook with stronger specs than most, turn to the Chromebook Plus line. This HP model has a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's rated for over 13 hours of battery life. This isn't the device for heavy-duty gaming or photo editing, but it's ideal for browsing the web and using Google apps.
Currys is taking £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM and a 265GB SSD. It's a solid choice for students and everyday work due to its lightweight design and decent specs.
Our Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laptop review said this is the ultimate dual-screen laptop. We loved that you get multiple options for the orientation of both screens, allowing you to maximise your productivity, The 2.8K OLED touch displays make everything look fantastic, and you get solid performance thanks to this PC's Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.
Cameras
Although it has since lost its spot to the newer GoPro Hero13 Black, the GoPro Hero12 Black is a previous winner on our list of the best action cameras. It packs professional-grade video capability into a famously rugged and (relatively) compact body. In our GoPro Hero12 Black review, we loved that GoPro gave the Hero12 Black some minor (but appreciated) upgrades for no extra cost.
The R8 is the perfect upgrade from a beginner mirrorless or DSLR camera like the EOS R100. In our Canon EOS R8 review, we loved the stunning images from the 24MP full frame sensor and Canon's incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocusing system, with its myriad detection modes. However, note that this camera doesn't have in-body image stabilization.
Price check: £1,829 @ Amazon
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Huge Gymshark sale live from $19 — 9 fitness apparel deals I'm shopping right now
Lowe’s just dropped an epic spring sale — 21 deals I’d shop on appliances, patio furniture, grills and more