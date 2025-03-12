Currys spring sale is live from £15 — 23 deals I'm shopping now on PS5 games, Ninja, OLED TVs and more

Currys' sale section is packed with a tonne of great finds this week. I found some great discounts on everything from OLED TVs to Sony headphones, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your tech. Plus, don't forget time is running out to snag a nice Mother's Day gift.

I don't recommend sleeping on the LG 48-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for £609 at Currys. It's one of the cheapest OLED TVs you'll find, and we rank it as the best value model on our list of the best OLED TVs.

You can also score the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual Air Fryer for £199 at Currys (£70 off.)

Keep scrolling to see all my favourite Currys deals. Plus, see our Currys discount codes page for more savings.

My favorite Currys deals

PS5 game sale: deals from £15 @ Currys

Some of the best PS5 games are included in Currys' sale. You can snag titles like GTA V, Astro Bot, Spider-Man 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and more. Amazon has a similar sale on with different titles.

Price check: from £25 @ Amazon

JBL Charge 5: was £179 now £119 at Currys The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch.

Price check: £118 @ Amazon

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £749 at Currys Our iPhone 16 review said this flagship offers Pro features without the premium price. We loved the Spatial photo and video feature, new physical action button and camera control. You also get access to Apple Intelligence. The phone has a 6.1-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and features Apple’s A18 chip. In terms of cameras, you get 48MP main (f/1.6) with 2x optical quality zoom, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2) and 12MP selfie lenses.

Price check: £749 @ Amazon

TVs

TV sale: deals from £98 @ Currys

Currys has smart TVs on sale for as low as £98. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen. Note that Amazon and Argos are holding similar sales.

Price check: from £119 @ Amazon | from £109 @ Argos

Appliances

Crock-Pot CSC063 Slow Cooker: was £119 now £59 at Currys Having a slow cooker is an essential for making great food really easily. The Crock-pot CSC063 is a fantastic choice with a 7.5-litre capacity, digital controls, a programmable timer and an auto keep warm feature that locks food at the perfect temperature!

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £249 at Currys Dyson is well known in the vacuum space, and this Dyson V8 Absolute vac will show you why. It's a lightweight, cordless vac with up to 40 minutes of fade-free run time and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle hard floors while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt and dust from carpets. Better yet, it comes with a wide range of accessories for every task.

Delonghi Maginifica Evo: was £529 now £399 at Currys This coffee machine is made for those who want the precise control of a manual machine, without the mess and time that comes with it. The built-in grinder offers 13 different settings and three strength levels to suit your preference, all controllable on a simple touch panel. The dialled-in personalisation doesn't stop there though, with five different recipe presets so you can make your coffee exactly how you like it.

Price check: £399 @ Amazon

Headphones

Tablets

Laptops

HP 15.6" Chromebook Plus: was £299 now £279 at Currys If you want a Chromebook with stronger specs than most, turn to the Chromebook Plus line. This HP model has a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's rated for over 13 hours of battery life. This isn't the device for heavy-duty gaming or photo editing, but it's ideal for browsing the web and using Google apps.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4: was £499 now £399 at Currys Currys is taking £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 4. This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB RAM and a 265GB SSD. It's a solid choice for students and everyday work due to its lightweight design and decent specs.