iPad 11 just announced — here’s what’s new

The regular iPad is getting an update.

The new base iPad, announced alongside the iPad Air M3, features double the storage of its predecessor, the iPad 10. Apple’s entry-level tablet also packs the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15.

Starting at $349, the new iPad promises to be faster and more energy efficient than the last model. Given that, it could find a place in our best iPads and best tablets list.

Here's everything we know about the iPad 11.

iPad 11: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPad 11 Starting price $349 Display 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Cameras 12MP (rear), 12MP with 122-degree FOV (front) Chipset A16 (5-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) Storage 128GB Battery 28.93 wH Size 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches Weight 1.05 pounds (Wi-Fi), 1.06 pounds (Cellular) Colors Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow

iPad 11: Price and availability

The iPad starts at $349 and is available to pre-order today, March 4, on Apple's online store. Expect the iPad to start shipping on March 12.

The iPad 11 comes in four colors: Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow. It's compatible with the Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad, which costs $249.

iPad 11: A16 chip and more storage

The new iPad features an A16 chip, which Apple says is 30% faster and gives the tablet "all-day" battery life.

The chip has an advanced Neural Engine and machine learning capabilities that Apple says allow you to edit 4K video or interact with photos and videos using Live Text.

As we said when we benchmarked the A16 Bionic, it's an impressive chip that is also very power-efficient. We’ll have to test the new tablet ourselves to see how the chip performs on a tablet, but given what we know about the A16 in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus, we expect excellent performance and battery life from this slate.

The new tablet also starts with 128GB of storage, which is a big improvement over the 64GB the previous model started with. If 128GB isn't enough, you can upgrade up to 512GB of storage, though that will bump up the price by $300.

iPad 11: Features

Like the new iPad Air M3, the base iPad will have "powerful and intelligent" iPadOS 18 features, according to Apple.

This includes Math Notes that lets you write out mathematical expressions which are instantly solved, and Smart Script that lets you edit your own handwritten text.

Meanwhile, with Audio Recording and Transcription, you can also capture audio with transcripts synced to said audio.

Naturally, you'll use the Apple Pencil to write and draw on the iPad. Conversely, the Magic Keyboard Folio lets you turn the slate into a pseudo-laptop. The latter has many of the same shortcuts you'd find on one of the best MacBooks, along with a click-anywhere trackpad.

Outlook

Though the new iPad hasn’t received a redesign like its predecessor, it should still be a worthwhile tablet for kids or those on a budget.

128GB of starting storage will give you more room for apps and files, while the A16 chip should offer a noticeable boost in performance and battery life. The fact that this iPad still comes in 4 colors is a bonus.